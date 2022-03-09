Eliot Glazer on Diving Into the “Dark and Funny” World of The Boys: There Was “A Lot of Room to Play”

The Boys Presents: Diabolical isn’t just designed to get fans hyped for Season 3 of The Boys. The eight original animated shorts also represent an exciting chance to bring new voices and new points-of-view to the gleefully raunchy superhero series, with folks including Garth Ennis, Awkwafina, Aisha Tyler, and Andy Samberg contributing stories and voice-work to the anthology series.

The writers involved also include Eliot Glazer, who might be most immediately recognizable to comedy fans as the actor who played Eliot, the brother of Ilana Wexler (Ilana Glazer) on Broad City — a role which wasn’t too much of a stretch, as he and Glazer are siblings in real life. But he’s also a well-established writer in the television world, having worked on Teachers, Liza on Demand, and New Girl.

Glazer collaborated with his sister on the script for “Boyd in 3D,” the fourth short in the series, and ended up voicing the lead character of Boyd, who signs up for an experimental Vought procedure, and maybe doesn’t just get the chance to improve his own life, but fall in love — that is, if the pressures of social media fame don’t tear apart his new happiness.

As Glazer explains to Consequence in the below interview, edited and transcribed for clarity, the job came their way thanks to a previously established relationship with The Boys executive producer Seth Rogen, and as writers, he and Ilana were able to find an angle on this specific cinematic universe that appealed directly to them.

Before this came up, what was your familiarity with The Boys? Were you a super fan?

I was a casual fan. And then obviously, once we got the gig, I took the plunge and delved in a little bit more. I love that the show has heart to it, but also clearly has a lot of grit and is just raw and unfiltered and dark and funny. It’s great. I love the dark side of superheroes, it’s a really fun, interesting take. And the way that the show does it in such a tongue-in-cheek way is, I think, very special. I’m not necessarily some graphic novel nerd — I say that lovingly, of course, because I nerd out about other things. But it was very easy to get right into the show.