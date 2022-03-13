Sex and Explosions Ignite The Boys Season 3 Teaser Trailer: Watch

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys adds some edgy flair to the good versus evil core of superhero stories, and Season 3 of the satire is set to lean into this craziness. Check out the first teaser trailer for the upcoming season below.

Set to a new song by Imagine Dragons called “Bones,” the first look at The Boys Season 3 puts action over words. Without a hint of dialogue, we see The Boys and The Seven engage in a lot of sex, a lot of explosions, and a lot of … barfing? Despite all the chaos between the vigilantes and Vought International, however, it all comes down to Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher and his enemy, Antony Starr’s Homelander, who flashes that unnerving grin.

For those who need a refresher, Season 2 of The Boys ended with the defeat of neo-Nazi superhero Stormfront (Aya Cash), while Homelander maintained his noble image despite his psychopathic tendencies. The black comedy was developed by Eric Kripke and based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Urban, Starr, and Cash are joined by a huge cast that includes Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, and Karen Fukuhara. New cast members this season will include Katia Winter, Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler, Laurie Holden, and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 3 will debut June 3rd, 2022 on Prime Video, with a new episode airing each week through July 8th.

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video unveiled The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated anthology to coincide with the live action series. Consequence recently sat down with writer Eliot Glazer and actress Aisha Tyler to discuss the spinoff.