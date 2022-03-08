the brian jonestown massacre announce 2022 tour dates

The Brian Jonestown Massacre are hitting the road this year. Anton Newcombe and company announced a 2022 trek across North America, with help from special guests Mercury Rev.

The 2022 tour will be the first big action from The Brian Jonestown Massacre since the 2019 release of their eponymous, eighteenth studio album. On this run, the famously turbulent Newcombe will be joined by Hallberg Daði Hallbergsson on bass, Hakon Adalsteinsson and Enrique Maymi on guitar, Uri Rennert on drums, Joel Gion on tambourine, and Ryan Carlson on keyboards.

Beginning March 27th, BJM will hit the East Coast with a stop at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer before heading up into Canada and back down the West Coast. The tour comes full circle May 11th at the Black Cat in Washington, D.C. Mercury Rev will join the band for the majority of the 32-date tour, exiting the bill after the April 30th stop in Houston. Place your bets now on what ’90s psychedelic act will open the trek’s final eight dates.

See The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s full 2022 itinerary below, and grab tickets to their upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre 2022 Tour Dates:

03/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

03/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

03/29 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

03/30 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *

04/01 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

04/02 — Montreal, QC @ Le National *

04/04 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

04/05 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

04/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

04/08 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre *

04/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

04/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

04/12 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

04/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

04/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

04/17 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox *

04/18 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *

04/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

04/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

04/23 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

04/24 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC *

04/28 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

04/29 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

04/30 — Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater *

05/02 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

05/03 — Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/05 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/09 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/10 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/11 — Washington DC @ Black Cat

* = w/ Mercury Rev