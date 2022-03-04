Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Netflix Shares Trailer for Judd Apatow’s Pandemic-Themed Comedy, The Bubble: Watch

Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Maria Bakalova, and David Duchovny find themselves stuck inside of a pandemic bubble as they attempt to finish filming a blockbuster about flying dinosaurs

The Bubble Netflix
The Bubble (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 4, 2022 | 10:14am ET

    A COVID-themed comedy doesn’t seem particularly funny at face value, but you don’t get to Judd Apatow’s level without taking some risks. Enter The Bubble, Apatow’s new Netflix comedy about a group of actors who find themselves stuck inside of a pandemic bubble as they attempt to finish filming a blockbuster about flying dinosaurs. Calling to mind similarly meta comedies like This Is The End and Tropic Thunder, the cast eventually goes stir crazy — and hilarity ensues.

    Coming to Netflix on April 1st, The Bubble stars Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, and Keegan-Michael Key, as well as Apatow’s wife, Leslie Mann, and their daughter, Iris Apatow. Judd Apatow wrote and directed the film himself, marking his first feature since 2020’s The King of Staten Island.

    In addition a trailer for The Bubble, Netflix has shared a trailer for the film within the film, Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem. Watch both clips below.

    Advertisement

    The Bubble Netflix poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sean penn poland ukraine documentary russia invasion

Sean Penn Fled Ukraine by Walking to Poland

March 4, 2022

harvey weinstein caught with milk duds in jail

Harvey Weinstein Caught with Contraband Milk Duds in Jail

March 4, 2022

Oscar Nominations 2022

This Year's Oscar Nominees, Ranked By How Much They'll Bum You Out

March 3, 2022

Jack Harlow White Men Can't Jump

Jack Harlow to Star in White Men Can't Jump Reboot

March 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Netflix Shares Trailer for Judd Apatow's Pandemic-Themed Comedy, The Bubble: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale