Netflix Shares Trailer for Judd Apatow’s Pandemic-Themed Comedy, The Bubble: Watch

A COVID-themed comedy doesn’t seem particularly funny at face value, but you don’t get to Judd Apatow’s level without taking some risks. Enter The Bubble, Apatow’s new Netflix comedy about a group of actors who find themselves stuck inside of a pandemic bubble as they attempt to finish filming a blockbuster about flying dinosaurs. Calling to mind similarly meta comedies like This Is The End and Tropic Thunder, the cast eventually goes stir crazy — and hilarity ensues.

Coming to Netflix on April 1st, The Bubble stars Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, and Keegan-Michael Key, as well as Apatow’s wife, Leslie Mann, and their daughter, Iris Apatow. Judd Apatow wrote and directed the film himself, marking his first feature since 2020’s The King of Staten Island.

In addition a trailer for The Bubble, Netflix has shared a trailer for the film within the film, Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem. Watch both clips below.

