The Cure’s New Album, Songs of a Lost World, Is “Relentlessly Doom and Gloom”

The Cure’s long-awaited new album is titled Songs of a Lost World, frontman Robert Smith has revealed.

Speaking to NME ahead of last night’s NME Awards, Smith said the 10-song album is nearly finished, with the aim of releasing it as early as September. He described the music as “relentlessly doom and gloom.”

Smith said he has a three-week deadline to record the final four vocals, as mixing is scheduled to begin the first week of April. Along with the title, he’s also settled on the album’s artwork and tracklist.

Because of delays in vinyl production, Smith said the earliest the album will be released is in September. “I’d rather it just come out. I can’t stand the anticipation,” he acknowledged, but added, “It’ll be real very soon.” Songs of a Lost World will serve as the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s 4:13 Dream.

Smith also confirmed he still intends to drop a solo album under his own name. He previously described it as an “hour-long noise record,” but grew “disenchanted” with it. After adding real instruments, including acoustics, Smith said the album is now “upbeat.” He added, “It’s a thing I’ve wanted to do for so many years. It’s my one shot of doing it.” As Smith is primarily focused on The Cure’s music at the moment, the solo record likely won’t be released until 2023.

At last night’s NME Awards, Smith also hit the stage with CHVRCHES to perform their collaborative track, “How Now to Drown,” as well as The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven.”

