The Gaslight Anthem Announce 2022 Reunion Tour Dates

A sixth album is also in the works

the gaslight anthem reunion tour 2022
The Gaslight Anthem, photo by Kelsey Ayres
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
March 28, 2022 | 10:03am ET

    Fans will soon hear that ’59 sound coming through a venue’s sound system again. As promised, The Gaslight Anthem have announced a 2022 reunion tour.

    Following a 2015 hiatus, Brian Fallon and the band briefly reunited in 2018 for a tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of The ’59 Sound. Marking their first shows since then, this new trek launches with UK and EU dates in August. The North American leg picks up September 13th in Portland, Oregon, with further stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, and Washington, DC. A press release promises more shows are to be announced.

    Tigers Jaw are set to open the majority of the American shows, with Jeff Rosenstock providing support for the final four dates (Niagara Falls, Detroit, Boston, and DC).

    Related Video

    What’s more, a new record is on the horizon, as frontman Fallon noted in a press statement that this tour is the beginning of Gaslight Anthem’s return “to full time status as band.” “We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP,” he revealed. “We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us.”

    gaslight anthem best songs
     Editor's Pick
    The Gaslight Anthem’s 10 Best Songs

    Tickets for Gaslight Anthem’s 2022 tour dates go on pre-sale tomorrow, March 29th, at 10:00 a.m. local time using the password tga2022. A public on-sale begins Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. Get your tickets via Ticketmaster, and find the full tour itinerary below.

    The Gaslight Anthem 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/09 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
    08/11 – Koln, DE @ Palladium
    08/12 – Eschwege, DE @ Open Flair Festival
    08/13 – Puttlingen, DE @ Rocco del Schlacko
    08/14 – Munchen, DE @ Zenith
    08/16 – Bremen, DE @ Pier2
    08/18 – London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena
    08/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    08/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy
    08/21 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    08/23 – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium
    08/24 – Belfast, NI @ The Telegraph Building
    09/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *
    09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO *
    09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *
    09/17 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *
    09/18 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre *
    09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *
    09/21 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium *
    09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre *
    09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *
    09/26 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *
    09/27 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre *
    09/30 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre ^
    10/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^
    10/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
    10/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

    * = w/ Tigers Jaw
    ^ = w/ Jeff Rosenstock

