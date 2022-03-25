The Gaslight Anthem Returning to “Full Time Status”

The Gaslight Anthem are returning to “full time status,” with plans for a new album and extensive tour.

The band’s frontman, Brian Fallon, shared the news in a social media post on Monday. “We’ll be announcing a lot of tour dates in the next couple of days,” Fallon teased. “We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again.”

Following The Gaslight Anthem’s initial hiatus in 2015, Fallon and co. temporarily revived the band in 2018 to embark on a brief tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album The ’59 Sound. It seems the band had initially considered a similar anniversary tour around their album Handwritten, but are now opting for something entirely new.

Earlier this year, to coincide with Fallon’s birthday, we republished our ranking of The Gaslight Anthem’s 10 best songs.

We’ll be announcing a lot of tour dates in the next couple of days. We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us. – Brian, Ben, Alex, and Alex — The Gaslight Anthem (@gaslightanthem) March 25, 2022