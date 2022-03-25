The Killers Release Pressure Machine (Deluxe): Stream

The Killers have released the deluxe edition of their 2021 album Pressure Machine via Island Records/UMG. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

First unveiled back in August, the band’s latest studio effort centers on the heartbreaking and intimate stories from Nephi, Utah, the small town on the Wasatch Front where lead singer Brandon Flowers was born and raised.

Recorded entirely during the pandemic and leaning on influences of folk and heartland rock, Pressure Machine was a departure both sonically and lyrically for the Las Vegas-based veteran rockers, and the deluxe edition adds seven new tracks to the proceedings — including four re-workings of album closer “The Getting By” and two additional reimagined takes on melancholy opener “West Hills.”

The Killers also premiered their new documentary, Notes From a Quiet Town, earlier this week to coincide with the release. Filmed on location in Nephi, the visual — available to stream now on Facebook — features intimate performances of three stripped-down tracks from the album as well as stories from local residents.

The band is also currently prepping for their summer headlining tour in support of the album, which kicks off August. Buy tickets here.

Back in August, the band sat down with Consequence for an interview about the studio set and opened up in the process about collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, recording during the pandemic, and more.

Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition Artwork:

Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

01. West Hills

02. Quiet Town

03. Terrible Thing

04. Cody

05. Sleepwalker

06. Runaway Horses

07. In the Car Outside

08. In Another Life

09. Desperate Things

10. Pressure Machine

11. The Getting By

12. The Getting By II

13. The Getting By III

14. The Getting By IV

15. The Getting By V

16. Runaway Horses II

17. West Hills II

18. West Hills III