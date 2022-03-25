Menu
The Killers Release Pressure Machine (Deluxe): Stream

Featuring seven reimagined versions of songs from their latest album

the killers pressure machine new album deluxe edition bonus tracks
The Killers, photo by Danny Clinch
March 25, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    The Killers have released the deluxe edition of their 2021 album Pressure Machine via Island Records/UMG. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

    First unveiled back in August, the band’s latest studio effort centers on the heartbreaking and intimate stories from Nephi, Utah, the small town on the Wasatch Front where lead singer Brandon Flowers was born and raised.

    Recorded entirely during the pandemic and leaning on influences of folk and heartland rock, Pressure Machine was a departure both sonically and lyrically for the Las Vegas-based veteran rockers, and the deluxe edition adds seven new tracks to the proceedings — including four re-workings of album closer “The Getting By” and two additional reimagined takes on melancholy opener “West Hills.”

    Related Video

    The Killers also premiered their new documentary, Notes From a Quiet Town, earlier this week to coincide with the release. Filmed on location in Nephi, the visual — available to stream now on Facebook — features intimate performances of three stripped-down tracks from the album as well as stories from local residents.

    The band is also currently prepping for their summer headlining tour in support of the album, which kicks off August. Buy tickets here.

    Back in August, the band sat down with Consequence for an interview about the studio set and opened up in the process about collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, recording during the pandemic, and more.

    Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition Artwork:

    the killers pressure machine

    Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
    01. West Hills
    02. Quiet Town
    03. Terrible Thing
    04. Cody
    05. Sleepwalker
    06. Runaway Horses
    07. In the Car Outside
    08. In Another Life
    09. Desperate Things
    10. Pressure Machine
    11. The Getting By
    12. The Getting By II
    13. The Getting By III
    14. The Getting By IV
    15. The Getting By V
    16. Runaway Horses II
    17. West Hills II
    18. West Hills III

