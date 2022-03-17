The Killers Announce Deluxe Edition of Pressure Machine

The Killers have announced a deluxe edition of their 2021 album Pressure Machine, out March 25th.

Now containing 18 tracks, the expanded release features two new versions of the opening track “West Hills,” four reworkings of the album closer “The Getting By,” and a reimagining of the Phoebe Bridgers collaboration “Runaway Horses” with a full band. As with the original album, each of the new songs was co-produced by the band with Shawn Everett and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado.

In anticipation of the new Pressure Machine deluxe, The Killers will premiere a live film titled Notes from a Quiet Town featuring three stripped-back performances via Facebook on March 21st. Taking place in frontman Brandon Flowers’ hometown of Nephi, Utah, it also includes stories from local residents. Watch the trailer below.

Revisit our August 2021 interview with The Killers, during which they discussed collaborating with Bruce Springsteen and the experience of recording an album during the pandemic, here.

Next month, The Killer will kick off an expansive tour of North America in support of Pressure Machine and 2020’s Imploding the Mirage. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

01. West Hills

02. Quiet Town

03. Terrible Thing

04. Cody

05. Sleepwalker

06. Runaway Horses

07. In the Car Outside

08. In Another Life

09. Desperate Things

10. Pressure Machine

11. The Getting By

12. The Getting By II

13. The Getting By III

14. The Getting By IV

15. The Getting By V

16. Runaway Horses II

17. West Hills II

18. West Hills III