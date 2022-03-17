The Killers Announce Deluxe Edition of Pressure Machine

The Killers have announced a deluxe edition of their 2021 album Pressure Machine, out March 25th.
Now containing 18 tracks, the expanded release features two new versions of the opening track “West Hills,” four reworkings of the album closer “The Getting By,” and a reimagining of the Phoebe Bridgers collaboration “Runaway Horses” with a full band. As with the original album, each of the new songs was co-produced by the band with Shawn Everett and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado.
In anticipation of the new Pressure Machine deluxe, The Killers will premiere a live film titled Notes from a Quiet Town featuring three stripped-back performances via Facebook on March 21st. Taking place in frontman Brandon Flowers’ hometown of Nephi, Utah, it also includes stories from local residents. Watch the trailer below.
Revisit our August 2021 interview with The Killers, during which they discussed collaborating with Bruce Springsteen and the experience of recording an album during the pandemic, here.
Next month, The Killer will kick off an expansive tour of North America in support of Pressure Machine and 2020’s Imploding the Mirage. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.
Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
01. West Hills
02. Quiet Town
03. Terrible Thing
04. Cody
05. Sleepwalker
06. Runaway Horses
07. In the Car Outside
08. In Another Life
09. Desperate Things
10. Pressure Machine
11. The Getting By
12. The Getting By II
13. The Getting By III
14. The Getting By IV
15. The Getting By V
16. Runaway Horses II
17. West Hills II
18. West Hills III