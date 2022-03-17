Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Killers Announce Deluxe Edition of Pressure Machine

Featuring reimagined versions of "West Hills," "Runaway Horses," and "The Getting By"

The Killers Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition
The Killers, photo by Danny Clinch
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 17, 2022 | 1:21pm ET

    The Killers have announced a deluxe edition of their 2021 album Pressure Machine, out March 25th.

    Now containing 18 tracks, the expanded release features two new versions of the opening track “West Hills,” four reworkings of the album closer “The Getting By,” and a reimagining of the Phoebe Bridgers collaboration “Runaway Horses” with a full band. As with the original album, each of the new songs was co-produced by the band with Shawn Everett and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado.

    In anticipation of the new Pressure Machine deluxe, The Killers will premiere a live film titled Notes from a Quiet Town featuring three stripped-back performances via Facebook on March 21st.  Taking place in frontman Brandon Flowers’ hometown of Nephi, Utah, it also includes stories from local residents. Watch the trailer below.

    Related Video

    Revisit our August 2021 interview with The Killers, during which they discussed collaborating with Bruce Springsteen and the experience of recording an album during the pandemic, here.

    Advertisement

    Next month, The Killer will kick off an expansive tour of North America in support of Pressure Machine and 2020’s Imploding the Mirage. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

    Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
    01. West Hills
    02. Quiet Town
    03. Terrible Thing
    04. Cody
    05. Sleepwalker
    06. Runaway Horses
    07. In the Car Outside
    08. In Another Life
    09. Desperate Things
    10. Pressure Machine
    11. The Getting By
    12. The Getting By II
    13. The Getting By III
    14. The Getting By IV
    15. The Getting By V
    16. Runaway Horses II
    17. West Hills II
    18. West Hills III

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

lucius brandi carlile sheryl crow dance around it stream new single music video

Lucius Tap Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow for "Dance Around It": Stream

March 17, 2022

dolly parton rock and roll hall of fame ballot consideration foundation statement

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Won't Take Dolly Parton's Name Off Ballot

March 17, 2022

arcade fire the lightning i, ii stream

Arcade Fire Announce New Album WE, Share "The Lightning I, II": Stream

March 17, 2022

aaliyah gets first vinyl pressing

Aaliyah's 2001 Self-Titled Album Gets First Vinyl Pressing

March 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Killers Announce Deluxe Edition of Pressure Machine

Menu Shop Search Sale