The Linda Lindas Unveil New Song “Talking to Myself”: Stream

The single arrives with a Twilight Zone-inspired black-and-white video

The Linda Lindas, photo by Zen Sekizawa
The Linda Lindas, photo by Zen Sekizawa
March 2, 2022 | 1:14pm ET

    Los Angeles teen punk band The Linda Lindas find strange company, or maybe none at all, on their new single “Talking to Myself” and its accompanying visual.

    The sharp pop-punk cut from the all-girl group — comprised of sisters Lucia (14) and Mila (11), cousin Eloise (13) and family-friend Bela (17) — rips right into feelings of loneliness and self-doubt that swirl together to create a never-ending spiral of human disconnection. Though singer-guitarist Lucia keeps circling around the “bad decisions” and “all the wrong directions” in the lyrics, she ultimately determines to find someone to help release the recurring thoughts from her head.

    In a statement, Lucia said, “I’m always looking back on conversations and going, ‘Oh, I should have said this, I should have said that.’ But it’s also about needing other people, not just for reassurance, but because we’ve all learned from the pandemic that you need other people to talk to in order to stay sane.”

    Related Video

    The video, directed by Ryan Baxley, is based on the “Living Doll” episode of The Twilight Zone where a father is plagued by his daughter’s seemingly possessed Talky Tina toy. The black-and-white visual begins innocently enough with the band members treating their new dolls to matching outfits, boba tea, and a trip to their favorite record shop before the dolls’ malevolence is awakened after being excluded from The Linda Lindas’ band practice. What follows is a horrific but often-hilarious battle between the band and the all-doll group renamed The Lil Lindas.

    While the song makes a strong case against loneliness, the visual proves there should always be caution with the company you keep, especially the haunted inanimate kind. Watch the video below.

    “Talking to Myself” comes from the band’s debut album Growing Up, set to hit streaming services on April 8th with a physical release on June 3rd via Epitaph Records. Along with the title track, the album is preceded by the singles “Nino” and “Oh!” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Luckily, the band has been in good company with their recent appearance on Best Coast’s single Leading,” opening slots for The Beths and Jawbreaker, a tour with several sold-out shows of their own, and a spot among pop-punk greatness at the upcoming When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. Talk yourself and someone else into catching them live this summer via Ticketmaster.

The Linda Lindas Unveil New Song "Talking to Myself": Stream

