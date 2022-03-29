Menu
The National Announce 2022 Tour Dates with Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus

Bartees Strange will also provide support on select dates

the national 2022 tour dates tickets
The National, photo by Graham MacIndoe
March 29, 2022 | 12:34pm ET

    The National will return to the road this summer with freshly announced 2022 tour dates.

    The schedule is sandwiched between a pair of previously announced headlining spots at Pitchfork Music Festival in July and Connecticut’s new Sound on Sound Festival in September. Between those gigs, The National will play shows in Calgary, Missoula, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Boston, Milwaukee, and the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

    For a special night in Portland, Maine, The National will be joined by guest Japanese Breakfast. Lucy Dacus and Bartess Strange will provide support on select dates throughout the rest of the tour. (Strange recently covered The National’s “About Today” for the suicide prevention nonprofit Sounds of Saving.)

    Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Check out the full itinerary below.

    “We are excited to finally share our full tour itinerary for summer 2022,” The National said in a statement. “The last couple years have given us ample time for reflection and rejuvenation. Summer 2022 is a time for reunion. We look forward to gathering with friends, old and new. United in music and light, suspended in time. We hope you can join us.”

    aaron bryce dessner composers of the year
    Through PLUS1, The National will donate $1 from each ticket to the PLUS1 Ukraine Relief Fund as well as Buffalo String Works, the latter of which works “to ignite personal and community leadership through accessible, youth-centered music education.”

    Marking their first dates since 2019, this tour follows a number of side-projects from The National members. Frontman Matt Berninger released his solo debut, Serpentine Prison, in 2020, as did drummer Bryan Devendorf (Royal Green). Aaron Dessner made waves working with Taylor Swift on folklore and evermore, in addition to joining Justin Vernon in Big Red Machine for How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?. He also worked with his brother, Bryce Dessner, on the soundtracks to C’mon C’mon and Cyrano, the latter of which featured the new National track “Somebody Desperate.”

    The National 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/30 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    05/31 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/05 – Limerick, IE @ The Docklands Festival
    06/06 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee
    06/07 – Belfast, UK @ Botanic Gardens
    06/09 – Oslo, NO @ Loaded
    06/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal, Djurgården
    06/11 – Copehagen, DK @ Syd for Solen
    06/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark
    06/15 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau
    06/16 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Gelsenkirchen Amphitheater
    06/17 – Zeebrugge, BE @ Live Is Live
    06/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisboa
    06/21 – Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate
    07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
    07/17 – Ottawa, ONT @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/19 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *
    07/20 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *
    07/21 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^
    07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
    08/06 – Edmonton, ALB @ Edmonton Folk Festival
    08/07 – Calgary, ALB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium #
    08/08 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater #
    08/09 – Ogden. UT @ Ogden Amphitheater #
    08/10 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater #
    08/12 – Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Music Festival
    08/14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
    09/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
    09/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC
    09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
    09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
    09/17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
    09/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    09/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts
    09/22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    09/24 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University
    09/25 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

    * = w/ Lucy Dacus
    ^ = w/ Japanese Breakfast
    # = w/ Bartees Strange

    The National 2022 tour poster

