Miles Teller Clashes with Mobsters About The Godfather in Trailer for The Offer: Watch

The upcoming Paramount+ limited series The Offer will take viewers behind the scenes of the turbulent road to the making of The Godfather. Thanks to the new official trailer, we now have a longer look at legendary producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) and his struggle to make the classic gangster film.

The clip opens with Ruddy’s meeting with studio execs Robert Evans (Matthew Goode) and Barry Lapidus (Colin Hanks), after which he is tasked with producing the film “no one wants to make.” Though Ruddy finds “someone who understands Italians” in Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler), casting Al Pacino and Marlon Brando proves to be a hard sell to his bosses.

As if Ruddy wasn’t facing enough obstacles, Five Families boss Joe Colombo (Giovanni Ribisi) vociferously expresses his opposition to The Godfather being made and demands a sitdown. “You wanna make a movie that’s going to make my people look like animals,” Colombo says. “And that ain’t gonna happen.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Watch The Offer trailer below.

Rounding out the cast are Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo. The Offer was written by Michael Tolkin and Nikki Toscano, with the first block of episodes directed by Dexter Fletcher. The three of them served as executive producers alongside Teller and the 91-year-old Ruddy.

The Offer will launch with three episodes on April 28th, with the remaining seven episodes available to stream weekly on Thursdays. It’s part of a growing Hollywood trend of TV dramas based on true stories; read our roundup here.