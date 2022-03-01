Menu
The Offspring Announce 2022 US Tour

"Let the Bad Times Roll Tour" kicks off in April

The Offspring 2022 tour dates
The Offspring, photo by Debi Del Grande
March 1, 2022 | 10:18am ET

    The Offspring have announced the “Let the Bad Times Roll Tour,” an 18-city jaunt taking place this spring.

    Coming in support of their latest album of the same name, the tour will see The Offspring play shows in cities including San Diego, Phoenix, Denver, Tampa, Atlanta, Boston, and beyond. Along the way, they’ll share the stage with Radkey and Blame My Youth, who will take turns serving as the tour’s opening act.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    The tour will mark The Offspring’s first such outing since ousting drummer Pete Parada over his decision not to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The band has yet to name a permanent replacement for Parada, but Josh Freese did fill in at a festival gig last summer.

    The Offspring 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/26 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^
    04/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^
    04/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center ^
    04/30 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^
    05/03 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom ^
    05/04 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^
    05/06 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ^
    05/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^
    05/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^
    05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^
    05/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion ^
    05/12 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^
    05/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^
    05/17 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 ^
    05/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
    05/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit +
    05/21 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom +
    05/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

    ^ = w/ Radkey
    + = w/ Blame My Youth

