The Prodigy Announce First Tour Since Keith Flint’s Death: “This One’s for Flinty”

For the first time since frontman Keith Flint’s passing in 2019, The Prodigy are hitting the road. Bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim Reality are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the seminal electronic album The Fat of the Land with a 10-date trek through the UK.

“WE CANT WAIT TO GET BACK ONSTAGE AND PLAY OUR TUNES FOR THE PEOPLE AGAIN,” The Prodigy wrote in a social media statement. “THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF ‘FAT OF THE LAND’ FELT LIKE THE RIGHT TIME FOR US TO STEP UP.” The band also hinted at new music, adding, “WE’LL BE DROPPIN TUNES FROM ALL OUR ALBUMS AND MAYBE SOME SHIT U HAVNT HEARD BEFORE.”

The statement ended with the words, “THIS ONE’S FOR FLINTY, NOW LETS FUKIN GO!!”

Related Video

Nine out of the ten stops will be at Academy Music Group venues, so The Prodigy will play such diverse spots as O2 Academy Sheffield, 02 Academy Leeds, and other O2 Academies in Birmingham, City Hall Newcastle, Victoria Manchester, and Brixton in London. Just to mix things up, they’ll also play a single night in Liverpool’s Montford Hall. Check out the dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11th, and you can book your seat here.

Advertisement

The Prodigy 2022 Tour Dates:

07/08 — Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy Sheffield

07/09 — Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy Sheffield

07/14 — Liverpool, England @ Montford Hall

07/15 — Leeds, England @ O2 Academy Leeds

07/16 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham

07/18 — Newcastle upon Tyne @ O2 City Hall Newcastle

07/19 — Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

07/21 — London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/22 — London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/23 — London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton