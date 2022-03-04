The Regrettes Announce New Album Further Joy, Share “That’s What Makes Me Love You”: Stream

The Regrettes have announced a little bit of everything today, including a new album (Further Joy), fresh single (“That’s What Makes Me Love You”), and an extended North American tour dates.

Arriving April 8th via Warner Records, Further Joy makes The Regrettes’ third LP and follows their excellent 2019 album How Do You Love?. After spending a pandemic year apart, the four-piece reconvened at Joshua Tree in January 2021 to begin demoing new material. They then entered separate studio sessions with producers Jacknife Lee and Tim Pagnotta to create what a press release calls their “poppiest, and danciest” record yet.

Though the must is bright, the subject matter isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Touching the sorts of anxieties and personal inquisition that can leave us all feeling untethered, the album aims to remind listeners we all deserve to be present in our own happiness. According to singer/songwriter Lydia Night, the title Further Joy “summarized what it meant to be on the hamster wheel of constantly chasing happiness, but in turn, that’s what makes you unhappy. I was stuck in a loop of wanting to be better, wanting to be good, and therefore I couldn’t be here.”

It’s a realization that’s present on The Regrettes’ new single, “That’s What Makes Me Love You.” With a groove halfway between Gwen Stefani’s modern pop era and No Doubt’s Rock Steady phase, the track finds Night realizing the things she was criticizing her partner for were really the things that made them who they are. Check out the song via its video, co-directed by Claire Marie Vogel and Olivia Eberstadt, below.

Previously released singles “Monday” and “You’re So Fucking Pretty” are also featured on Further Joy. Find the complete 13-song tracklist and album art below. Pre-orders are going on now.

Currently on their “Get the F*ck Out of LA” tour, The Regrettes have also revealed a new round of spring dates supporting Further Joy. Alex Lahey will provide support on the new leg, and you can find tickets to all of The Regrettes’ gigs — including stops at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Shaky Knees, and other festivals — via Ticketmaster. Their complete schedule is ahead.

The Regrettes will be taking over the Consequence Instagram account this Sunday, March 6th, to celebrate the Further Joy announcement. Make sure to follow our account to tune in!

Further Joy Artwork:

Further Joy Tracklist:

01. Anxieties (Out of Time)

02. Monday

03. That’s What Makes Me Love You

04. Barely on My Mind

05. Subtleties (Never Giving Up On You)

06. La Di Da

07. Homesick

08. Better Now

09. Rosy

10. You’re So Fucking Pretty

11. Step 9

12. Nowhere

13. Show Me You Want Me

The Regrettes 2022 Tour Dates:

03/04 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

03/05 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live *

03/06 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance *

03/09 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

03/11 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall *

03/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Ballroom at Taft Theatre *

03/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre *

03/16 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio *

03/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

03/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

03/22 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

03/24 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall

03/26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/18 – Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater Pomona ^

04/21 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay ^

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/23 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater #

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn #

04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall #

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/01 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground #

05/03 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre #

05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts #

05/06 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live #

05/08 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza #

05/10 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House #

05/12 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall #

05/13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro #

05/14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre #

05/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater #

05/17 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall #

05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

05/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom #

05/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club #

05/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre #

05/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

07/01 – Rotselaar, BEL @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Bilbao, ESP @ Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day

07/06 – Madrid, ESP @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/09 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees Music Festival

09/22-25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

* = w/ Kississippi

^ = w/ Wallows

# = w/ Alex Lahey