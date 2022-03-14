The Rolling Stones Announce 60th Anniversary UK and European Tour

The Rolling Stones will mark their 60th anniversary by embarking on a UK/European tour in Summer 2022.

The “SIXTY TOUR” will see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood take the stage at stadiums in 10 different countries between June and July. In the UK, they’ll play their first show in Liverpool, UK in over 50 years, and headline two nights at London’s Hyde Park. They’ll also play concerts in Spain, Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, France, and Sweden.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 18th. You can find individual ticket information for each show via the links below.

The tour will mark The Rolling Stones’ first UK/European outing since the passing of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021. In his place, the band has once again tapped Steve Jordan to fill in behind the kit.

A press release also promises an entirely new stage production, including “unexpected tracks” and “cutting edge lighting and state of the art video design.”

The Rolling Stones 2022 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium (Tickets)

06/05 – Munich, DE @ Olympic Stadium (Tickets)

06/09 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium (Tickets)

06/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena (Tickets)

06/17 – Bern, CH @ Wankdorf Stadium (Tickets)

06/21 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium (Tickets)

06/25 – London, UK @ Hyde Park (Tickets)

07/03 – London, UK @ Hyde Park (Tickets)

07/11 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudoiun Stadium (Tickets)

07/15 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium (Tickets)

07/19 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium (Tickets)

07/23 – Paris, FR @ Hippodrome (Tickets)

07/27 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena (Tickets)

07/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena (Tickets)

