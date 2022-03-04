The Rome and Duddy Show: Summer Tour Is Coming

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s been busy over here in the land of The Rome and Duddy Show, but the guys wouldn’t leave their fans hanging for long! On this week’s episode, Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B give updates on their upcoming projects and tours — including the long awaited Rome & Duddy collaborative album!

Elsewhere, the pair dive into some Jack Quotes, fan Q&A, and of course more information about the new, limited edition Rome & Duddy Small Batch CBD Collector’s Box! There are still just a handful of boxes left, so grab yours now at RomeAndDuddyCBD.com.

