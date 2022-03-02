The Weather Station Unveils New Song “To Talk About”: Stream

The Weather Station have a new album out this week, but if you can’t wait until Friday, Tamara Lindeman has unveiled a new song today. Listen to “To Talk About” below.

“To Talk About” is the second single from How is it That I Should Look at the Stars, the companion LP to 2021’s Ignorance. A stark piano ballad, the song sees Lindeman croon about hopelessly in love, wanting only to revel in her contentment. “I am lazy/ I only want to talk about love,” she sings, slowly hitting delicate chords. “I know there is so much I should try and say/ But we lay in bed and leave it unsaid.” Later, singer-songwriter Ryan Driver comes in for a duet, mirroring Lindeman’s words of devotion.

This vulnerability permeates How is it That I Should Look at the Stars, a collection of songs Lindeman wrote at the same time as Ignorance, but split up due to their clashing vibes. In a statement, the artist described the new album as “simple, pure; almost naive. Songs that spoke to many of the same questions and realities as Ignorance, but in a more internal, thoughtful way.”

How is it That I Should Look at the Stars arrives March 4th via Fat Possum. Listen to the lead single, “Endless Time.”

The Weather Station will celebrate the album’s release with a Bandcamp livestream on March 3rd, where Lindeman will perform the LP in its entirety in a solo set. Tickets to the livestream are on sale now. The Weather Station also has several dates left in their world tour, which you can grab tickets to via Ticketmaster.