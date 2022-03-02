Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Weather Station Unveils New Song “To Talk About”: Stream

Tamara Lindeman's new album, How is it That I Should Look at the Stars, arrives Friday

the weather station to talk about stream
The Weather Station, photo by Danielle Rubi
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 2, 2022 | 10:07am ET

    The Weather Station have a new album out this week, but if you can’t wait until Friday, Tamara Lindeman has unveiled a new song today. Listen to “To Talk About” below.

    “To Talk About” is the second single from How is it That I Should Look at the Stars, the companion LP to 2021’s IgnoranceA stark piano ballad, the song sees Lindeman croon about hopelessly in love, wanting only to revel in her contentment. “I am lazy/ I only want to talk about love,” she sings, slowly hitting delicate chords. “I know there is so much I should try and say/ But we lay in bed and leave it unsaid.” Later, singer-songwriter Ryan Driver comes in for a duet, mirroring Lindeman’s words of devotion.

    This vulnerability permeates How is it That I Should Look at the Stars, a collection of songs Lindeman wrote at the same time as Ignorance, but split up due to their clashing vibes. In a statement, the artist described the new album as “simple, pure; almost naive. Songs that spoke to many of the same questions and realities as Ignorance, but in a more internal, thoughtful way.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    How is it That I Should Look at the Stars arrives March 4th via Fat Possum. Listen to the lead single, “Endless Time.”

    The Weather Station will celebrate the album’s release with a Bandcamp livestream on March 3rd, where Lindeman will perform the LP in its entirety in a solo set. Tickets to the livestream are on sale now. The Weather Station also has several dates left in their world tour, which you can grab tickets to via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

my idea crutch new song single stream listen

My Idea Share Bittersweet Single "Crutch": Stream

March 1, 2022

PUP band Matilda song video stream

PUP Share New Single "Matilda": Stream

March 1, 2022

charli xcx baby stream new song music video watch

Charli XCX Unveils "Baby," the "Most Sexy Song I've Ever Made": Stream

March 1, 2022

biosphere xiv blastoff

xiv and biosphere Share Origins of New Song "BLASTOFF!" with koven wei: Exclusive

March 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Weather Station Unveils New Song "To Talk About": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale