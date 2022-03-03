Menu
The Weeknd Announces 2022 Stadium Tour

"After Hours Til Dawn" hits 18 North American stadiums this summer

The Weeknd 2022 tour dates
The Weeknd, photo by Brian Ziff/Illustration by Steven Fiche
March 3, 2022 | 10:13am ET

    The Weeknd has announced the North American leg of his highly anticipated “After Hours Til Dawn” world stadium tour.

    Beginning July 8th in Toronto, The Week will embark on an 18-city jaunt that will see him perform at some of the biggest stadiums in the US and Canada. His itinerary includes visits to MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, NJ;  Solider Field in Chicago, IL; AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX; Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV; and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Doja Cat will join The Weeknd for the entirety of the North American tour. You can see the complete tour schedule below.

    Tickets for The Weeknd’s North American stadium shows go on sale beginning Thursday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A fan pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning Friday, March 4th (stay tuned for pre-sale codes).

    Related Video

    The Weeknd had previously planned to embark on “The After Hours Tour” in Summer 2021, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. The tour was rescheduled for early 2022, but the singer chose to push back those dates due to “to constraints of arenas and the desire to do something bigger and special for fans that will require stadiums.”

    Fans who previously had tickets for “The After Hours Tour” in North America will have access to a special pre-sale starting March 4th, and will receive an email prior to that date directly with more information.

    According to a press release, this is the first leg of The Weeknd’s world tour, with additional dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, and Middle East to be announced soon.

    To coincide with today’s tour announcement, The Weeknd has teamed up with the United Nations World Food Programme to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund. The Weeknd himself has pledged $500,000 to the fund and will further donate $1 from every ticket sold.

    The upcoming tour comes in support of The Weeknd’s massive 2020 release, After Hours, and his recently released follow-up, Dawn FM.

    The Weeknd 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
    07/16 – New York, NY @ MetLife Stadium
    07/21 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
    07/24 – Chicago, IL @ Solider Field
    07/27 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
    07/30 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
    08/04 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
    08/06 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
    08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    08/14 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
    08/18 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
    08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
    08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
    08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
    08/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
    08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
    09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

    The Weeknd 2022 stadium tour

