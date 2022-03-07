The Weeknd Set to Appear in Upcoming Simpsons Episode

The Weeknd is making his return to animated television. In an episode of The Simpsons airing on March 20th called “Bart the Cool Kid,” he’ll voice a character named Orion Hughes.

Also making a cameo is Michael Rapaport as Mike Wegman. According to a press release from FOX, the episode centers around Homer leading “a rebellion of loser dads” after Bart befriends “a famous kid influencer who owns an ultra-cool skatewear brand.”

Fans of The Weeknd will recall the R&B singer born Abel Tesfaye co-wrote and starred in an episode of Seth MacFarlane’s American Dad back in May 2020. During the guest appearance, he performed a new song titled “I’m a Virgin” written specifically for the show. He also voiced three characters in the Robot Chicken episode “Endgame” that aired in July 2020.

Last month, The Weeknd teamed up with Prime Video for a live music special. In July, he will head out on the North American leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” world stadium tour. Pre-sale tickets (code: SHOWTIME) go on sale beginning Tuesday, March 8th ahead of the general on-sale, which starts Thursday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The tour comes in support of the Toronto superstar’s most recent albums, 2020’s After Hours and Dawn FM, the latter of which dropped in January.

Revisit The Weeknd’s American Dad cameo below.

— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 6, 2022