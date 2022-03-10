The Tin Man’s Oil Can from The Wizard of Oz Is Up for Auction

Come out, come out, citizens of Oz! The Tin Man’s famed oil can can now be yours, but only if you outbid all the Munchkins in Munchkinland for it.

That’s right, the famous prop that Dorothy used to save The Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz is going up for auction later this month as part of the Artifacts of Hollywood & Music Auction.

At the moment, the oil can is on display at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum in Los Angeles, where Hollywood legend has it that the Ozian memorabilia is the only surviving piece of The Tin Man’s original costume from the filming of the 1939 classic musical starring Judy Garland, Margaret Hamilton, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, and Burt Lahr.

As such, it’s anticipated that bidding on the oil can at the March 26th auction will be as competitive as a back-and-forth between Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West, with TMZ reporting it could rake in a hefty sum of at least $200,000. Bidding for the item will start at $50,000 and rise in increments of $5,000 a bid.

The auction of Hollywood history will also feature a menagerie of other must-have items, including Frank Sinatra’s original oil painting “Melancholy Clown-Self Portrait,” the outfit Amy Winehouse wore to the 2008 Grammy Awards, a handwritten setlist from David Bowie’s 1983 “Serious Moonlight Tour,” one of Jimi Hendrix’s guitar straps, a faux pearl necklace once worn by Marilyn Monroe, and numerous pieces of jewelry and clothing owned by Elvis Presley.

Check out all the auction items here and revisit the classic scene in The Wizard of Oz below.