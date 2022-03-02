Menu
They Hate Change Announce New Album Finally, New, Share “From the Floor”: Stream

Debut album on Jagjaguwar drops in May

They Hate Change, photo by Tyree Anderson
March 2, 2022 | 3:25pm ET

    When I first wrote about Tampa Bay’s They Hate Change last year, I called them one of the most exciting acts to be featured in my column. Today the duo announced their Jagjaguwar debut album Finally, New, out May 13th, and unleashed a new single titled “From the Floor.”

    Spanning 13 tracks, Finally, New takes inspiration from East Coast hip-hop, Miami bass, and drum ‘n’ bass, as well as more unexpected influences like post-punk, prog, and krautrock. “With this album, it’s really like, okay, you know how you talk about the internet breaking down borders? Here’s what that actually sounds like,” explained They Hate Change member Vonne in a statement. “It’s not just a hip-hop record with a couple more weird sounds. You want homegrown DIY? This is a record that was written, produced, and recorded in a 150-square-foot bedroom from the least cool city you could think of.”

    Featuring an assist from DJ GAY-Z, “From the Floor” pairs many of those influences with the swaggering rhymes They Hate Change exhibited on the lead single “1000 Horses”: “When you ride slow/ You see the paint glow/ Gold mouth/ Speaking lingo, I know they ain’t know.” The club-ready production mixes UK drum ‘n’ bass with Miami bass into an irresistible, glitchy beat. Watch the video below.

    Related Video

    “‘From the Floor’ is an ode to Florida car culture, parking lot Electro parties, Miami Bass and Breakbeat Hardcore,” said the group in a statement. “We play narrator roles in the video, describing the scene as spectators, admirers, and occasional participants, while our unnamed main character plays it cool behind the wheel, unbothered by the party springing up around his classic Chevy. The sound and look for a modern Florida, for 2022 and beyond.”

    Finally, New marks They Hate Change’s third studio album overall after 2018’s Now, and Never Again and 2019’s Juices Run Clear, both of which were released via Deathbomb Arc.

    In August, They Hate Change will serve as the opener on English post-punk band Shame’s North American tour, which will make stops in cities like Chicago, Toronto, and Philadelphia before wrapping in Washington, DC on September 9th. See the full itinerary below; tickets are available here.

    Finally, New Artwork:

    They Hate Change Finally, New new album artwork

    Finally, New Tracklist:
    01. Stuntro
    02. Breathing
    03. Who Next?
    04. Reversible Keys (feat. Vritra)
    05. Blatant Localism
    06. Coded Language (Interlude)
    07. 1000 Horses (feat. SARGE)
    08. Little Brother
    09. Some Days I Hate My Voice
    10. CERTI
    11. Perm
    12. X-Ray Spex
    13. From the Floor (feat. DJ GAY-Z)

    They Hate Change 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    08/25 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
    08/26 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
    08/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
    08/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    08/31 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    09/01 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
    09/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
    09/04 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    09/05 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
    09/07 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
    09/09 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

