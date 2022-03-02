They Hate Change Announce New Album Finally, New, Share “From the Floor”: Stream

When I first wrote about Tampa Bay’s They Hate Change last year, I called them one of the most exciting acts to be featured in my column. Today the duo announced their Jagjaguwar debut album Finally, New, out May 13th, and unleashed a new single titled “From the Floor.”

Spanning 13 tracks, Finally, New takes inspiration from East Coast hip-hop, Miami bass, and drum ‘n’ bass, as well as more unexpected influences like post-punk, prog, and krautrock. “With this album, it’s really like, okay, you know how you talk about the internet breaking down borders? Here’s what that actually sounds like,” explained They Hate Change member Vonne in a statement. “It’s not just a hip-hop record with a couple more weird sounds. You want homegrown DIY? This is a record that was written, produced, and recorded in a 150-square-foot bedroom from the least cool city you could think of.”

Featuring an assist from DJ GAY-Z, “From the Floor” pairs many of those influences with the swaggering rhymes They Hate Change exhibited on the lead single “1000 Horses”: “When you ride slow/ You see the paint glow/ Gold mouth/ Speaking lingo, I know they ain’t know.” The club-ready production mixes UK drum ‘n’ bass with Miami bass into an irresistible, glitchy beat. Watch the video below.

“‘From the Floor’ is an ode to Florida car culture, parking lot Electro parties, Miami Bass and Breakbeat Hardcore,” said the group in a statement. “We play narrator roles in the video, describing the scene as spectators, admirers, and occasional participants, while our unnamed main character plays it cool behind the wheel, unbothered by the party springing up around his classic Chevy. The sound and look for a modern Florida, for 2022 and beyond.”

Finally, New marks They Hate Change’s third studio album overall after 2018’s Now, and Never Again and 2019’s Juices Run Clear, both of which were released via Deathbomb Arc.

In August, They Hate Change will serve as the opener on English post-punk band Shame’s North American tour, which will make stops in cities like Chicago, Toronto, and Philadelphia before wrapping in Washington, DC on September 9th. See the full itinerary below; tickets are available here.

Finally, New Artwork:

Finally, New Tracklist:

01. Stuntro

02. Breathing

03. Who Next?

04. Reversible Keys (feat. Vritra)

05. Blatant Localism

06. Coded Language (Interlude)

07. 1000 Horses (feat. SARGE)

08. Little Brother

09. Some Days I Hate My Voice

10. CERTI

11. Perm

12. X-Ray Spex

13. From the Floor (feat. DJ GAY-Z)

They Hate Change 2022 Tour Dates:

08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

08/25 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

08/26 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

08/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

08/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

08/31 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/01 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

09/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

09/04 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/05 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

09/07 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

09/09 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat