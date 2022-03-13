Menu
Thom Yorke Releases New Solo Song “5.17”: Stream

One of two songs contributed by the Radiohead frontman to the soundtrack to Peaky Blinders

Thom Yorke new solo song
Thom Yorke, photo by Luca Carlino/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
March 13, 2022 | 11:43am ET

    Thom Yorke has contributed a new solo song called “5.17” to the soundtrack to Peaky Blinders. Listen to it below.

    As Pitchfork points out, “5.17” is apparently the first of two new songs from Yorke appearing on the Peaky Blinders OST. The second, titled “That’s How Horses Are,” is due out on April 2nd.

    The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders is currently airing on the BBC. It will then be available on Netflix starting June 10th. A vinyl box set compiling all of the music from the series is set for release on May 27th.

    Meanwhile, Yorke is set to release the debut album from The Smile, his new project with Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner. Though a release date for the album is still forthcoming, the trio recently debuted several songs during a three-show concert event.

    Yorke released his most recent solo album, ANIMA, in 2019.

