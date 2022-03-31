Thoughtcrimes (Ex-Dillinger Escape Plan) Unleash New Song “The Drowning Man”: Stream

Long Island-based hardcore act Thoughtcrimes, which features former Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer, have shared new song “The Drowning Man.”

Clocking in at under two minutes, the new single is an absolute ripper. Technical riffs are stacked amongst a rhythmic barrage that borders on sludge metal. It makes for one of the heaviest and most uncompromising hardcore tracks we’ve heard so far in 2022.

“My intention was to create a song with no boundaries of influence,” explained guitarist Russ Savarese in the song’s press release.

Added vocalist Rick Pepa: “In a series of unfortunate events, personal and otherwise, ‘The Drowning Man’ is a tongue-in-cheek reflection. An ode to back luck.”

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long for more material from Thoughtcrimes. The band’s debut full-length (produced by Mike Watts) will be announced soon, according to the press release.

We previously covered the reissue of Thoughtcrimes’ Tap Night EP back in October. Two tracks were added to the band’s 2019 maiden release, with the band also offering up its first music video for “Misery’s a Muse.”

In other Dillinger Escape Plan-related news, singer Greg Puciato is returning with a new solo album, Mirrorcell, on June 17th, having recently released the lead single “Lowered,” featuring Reba Meyers of Code Orange. Puciato is also currently touring as part of Alice in Chains singer Jerry Cantrell’s solo band, with tickets available here.

Stay tuned for the announcement of Thoughtcrimes’ debut album. In the meantime, stream “The Drowning Man” and see the single artwork below.

“The Drowning Man” Single Artwork:

