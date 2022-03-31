Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Thoughtcrimes (Ex-Dillinger Escape Plan) Unleash New Song “The Drowning Man”: Stream

The Long Island hardcore band is set to announce its debut album soon

thoughtcrimes the drowning man stream
Thoughtcrimes (photo by Tom Flynn)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 31, 2022 | 11:44am ET

    Long Island-based hardcore act Thoughtcrimes, which features former Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer, have shared new song “The Drowning Man.”

    Clocking in at under two minutes, the new single is an absolute ripper. Technical riffs are stacked amongst a rhythmic barrage that borders on sludge metal. It makes for one of the heaviest and most uncompromising hardcore tracks we’ve heard so far in 2022.

    “My intention was to create a song with no boundaries of influence,” explained guitarist Russ Savarese in the song’s press release.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Added vocalist Rick Pepa: “In a series of unfortunate events, personal and otherwise, ‘The Drowning Man’ is a tongue-in-cheek reflection. An ode to back luck.”

    Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long for more material from Thoughtcrimes. The band’s debut full-length (produced by Mike Watts) will be announced soon, according to the press release.

    We previously covered the reissue of Thoughtcrimes’ Tap Night EP back in October. Two tracks were added to the band’s 2019 maiden release, with the band also offering up its first music video for “Misery’s a Muse.”

    Advertisement

    thoughtcrimes miserys a muse
     Editor's Pick
    Thoughtcrimes (Ex-Dillinger Escape Plan) Unleash New Song “Misery’s a Muse”: Stream

    In other Dillinger Escape Plan-related news, singer Greg Puciato is returning with a new solo album, Mirrorcell, on June 17th, having recently released the lead single “Lowered,” featuring Reba Meyers of Code Orange. Puciato is also currently touring as part of Alice in Chains singer Jerry Cantrell’s solo band, with tickets available here.

    Stay tuned for the announcement of Thoughtcrimes’ debut album. In the meantime, stream “The Drowning Man” and see the single artwork below.

    “The Drowning Man” Single Artwork:
    thoughtcrimes drowning man

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

lady lamb ivy new single west coast tour dates stream

Lady Lamb Drops New Single "Ivy": Stream

March 31, 2022

glass animals solar power lorde cover stream

Glass Animals Cover Lorde's "Solar Power": Stream

March 31, 2022

flume caroline polachek sirens new single palaces stream music video

Flume Recruits Caroline Polachek for New Single "Sirens": Stream

March 30, 2022

Superorganism Stephen Malkmus its raining Dylan Cartlidge new song video

Superorganism Drop New Song "It's Raining" Featuring Stephen Malkmus: Stream

March 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Thoughtcrimes (Ex-Dillinger Escape Plan) Unleash New Song "The Drowning Man": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale