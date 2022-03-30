R.I.P. Tom Parker, The Wanted Singer Dead at 33

Tom Parker, co-founder of the British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died at the age of 33 after a battle with brain cancer.

In a statement, Parker’s wife Kelsey Hardwick revealed the singer passed away on Wednesday, March 30th, with his family by his side. Parker revealed to fans in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” Hardwick wrote on Instagram. “We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end.”

Parker’s bandmates shared a joint statement. “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan, and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker,” they said. “Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

Born and raised in Bolton, England, Parker learned to play the guitar at 16 years old. Shortly afterward, he auditioned for The X Factor, but was rejected before making it to the first round. Although the experience initially “shattered” Parker and led to him stepping away from singing for two years, he would later drop out of university to pursue a singing career.

After joining a Take That tribute band and touring Northern England, Parker auditioned for The Wanted in 2009 and formed the group with Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes, and Jay McGuiness.

The group are best known for their 2011 hit, “Glad You Came,” which went to No. 1 in the UK and reached No. 3 in the US. Their first two albums, 2010’s The Wanted and 2011’s Battleground were certified Platinum in the UK, producing Top 5 hits such as “All Time Low,” “Heart Vacancy,” and “Gold Forever.”

In January 2021, Parker shared on Instagram that his brain tumor was “stable” and “under control.” He went on to organize a Stand Up to Cancer concert held at London’s Royal Albert Hall ahead of the release of The Wanted’s greatest hits compilation, which dropped last November. At a recent show in the UK, Parker appeared on stage with the band in a wheelchair after undergoing treatments at a clinic in Spain.

Parker is survived by Hardwick and their two children, Aurelia Rose and Bodhi.