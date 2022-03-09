Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tomberlin Shares Pensive New Single “tap”: Stream

Another sample from i don't know who needs to hear this...

tomberlin new single tap new album i don't know who needs to hear this stream
Tomberlin, photo by Michelle Yoon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 9, 2022 | 1:21pm ET

    Tomberlin is gearing up to release her sophomore record, i don’t know who needs to hear this…, on April 29th. As a preview, the folk artist has shared a new single called “tap.”

    A recent New York City transplant, Tomberlin was inspired to write “tap” by the lengthy walks she would take to re-center herself amid that lonely first winter of COVID-19. Driven by a chugging drum beat that feels reminiscent of classic outlaw country, “tap” evokes the strange feeling of seeing the world in a new perspective, interweaving slice-of-life observations with more personal reflections: “Always wondering about my health/ Always wondering if I’ll go to hell,” she sings. “And I should sleep more/ But I’m always wide awake.”

    “It was January 2021, my first pandemic winter in New York, when I wrote this song,” Tomberlin explained in a statement. “I was investigating the things that help in connecting me to myself… This song shifts through scenes of what does connect and disconnect me from myself. It’s funny because I think releasing music to be consumed by the public does both very strongly for me.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “tap” arrives with a DIY video directed and edited by Tomberlin herself, documenting the making of i don’t know who needs to hear this… Listen to the song below.

    i don’t know who needs to hear this… also includes the previously-released single “happy accidents.” You can hear Tomberlin’s new songs live when she goes on tour this year; get your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ME REX Plesiosaur EP Jupiter Pluvius single stream

ME REX Announce Plesiosaur EP, Share "Jupiter Pluvius": Stream

March 9, 2022

Girl Talk Wiz Khalifa Big KRIT Smoke DZA new album Full Court Press Put You On new song stream

Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA Announce Collaborative Album, Share "Put You On": Stream

March 9, 2022

horsegirl anti-glory visions of modern performance new song album music video tour dates tickets listen stream

Horsegirl Announce Debut Album Versions of Modern Performance, Share "Anti-glory": Stream

March 9, 2022

tallah telescope

Tallah Announce New Album, Share Video for "Telescope": Stream

March 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tomberlin Shares Pensive New Single "tap": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale