Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

HBO Unveils Trailer for Tony Hawk Documentary Until the Wheels Fall Off: Watch

Premiering this April, the film details Hawk's journey to become a skateboarding icon

tony hawk until the wheels fall off hbo max official trailer watch
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 8, 2022 | 2:39pm ET

    First, he landed the world’s first 900; now, Tony Hawk is landing on HBO Max. Today, HBO has shared the official trailer for Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, the forthcoming documentary about the pioneering skateboarder.

    Splicing thrilling archival footage between new interviews with Hawk and some skateboarding peers, Until the Wheels Fall Off documents the Birdman’s evolution from a gawky youngster in San Diego to one of the most recognizable athletes of the past 20 years. “I always felt a little misplaced,” the now 53-year-old explains in a voiceover. “But I found this thing that I loved, and I had so much more to prove.”

    While Hawk’s impact in the skating world is a main focus of the film, it also sees him detail the difficulties of juggling overnight fame while also being present for his family. “I had not figured out how to be a husband or father because I didn’t know how to live in my own skin,” he adds.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Premiering on HBO Max on April 5th, Until the Wheels Fall Off is directed by Sam Jones and executive produced by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn. It’s also set to include an era-appropriate soundtrack, featuring songs from The Clash, The Sex Pistols, Echo and the Bunnymen, and more. Watch the trailer for the doc below.

    This year, Hawk is branching out with Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam, a festival featuring performances by Modest Mouse, Descendents, Devo, and more, as well as a skateboarding showcase (duh).

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

R.I.P. Pasha Lee, Ukranian actor killed at 33 by Russian forces

Ukrainian Actor Pasha Lee Killed by Russian Forces While Defending Country

March 7, 2022

benedict cumberbatch sam elliott power of the dog homosexuality piece of shit

Benedict Cumberbatch Defends The Power of the Dog After Sam Elliott's Attack

March 7, 2022

Batman Movies Ranked

Every Batman Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

March 7, 2022

zoe kravitz too urban for the dark knight rises

Zoë Kravitz Was Told She Was Too "Urban" to Audition for The Dark Knight Rises

March 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

HBO Unveils Trailer for Tony Hawk Documentary Until the Wheels Fall Off: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale