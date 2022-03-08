HBO Unveils Trailer for Tony Hawk Documentary Until the Wheels Fall Off: Watch

First, he landed the world’s first 900; now, Tony Hawk is landing on HBO Max. Today, HBO has shared the official trailer for Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, the forthcoming documentary about the pioneering skateboarder.

Splicing thrilling archival footage between new interviews with Hawk and some skateboarding peers, Until the Wheels Fall Off documents the Birdman’s evolution from a gawky youngster in San Diego to one of the most recognizable athletes of the past 20 years. “I always felt a little misplaced,” the now 53-year-old explains in a voiceover. “But I found this thing that I loved, and I had so much more to prove.”

While Hawk’s impact in the skating world is a main focus of the film, it also sees him detail the difficulties of juggling overnight fame while also being present for his family. “I had not figured out how to be a husband or father because I didn’t know how to live in my own skin,” he adds.

Premiering on HBO Max on April 5th, Until the Wheels Fall Off is directed by Sam Jones and executive produced by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn. It’s also set to include an era-appropriate soundtrack, featuring songs from The Clash, The Sex Pistols, Echo and the Bunnymen, and more. Watch the trailer for the doc below.

This year, Hawk is branching out with Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam, a festival featuring performances by Modest Mouse, Descendents, Devo, and more, as well as a skateboarding showcase (duh).