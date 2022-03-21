Menu
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Pranks Drummer Danny Carey with Dildo Mid-Show: Watch

Keenan played a "literal dick joke" on Carey during the latter's drum solo

Maynard James Keenan and Danny Carey (photos by Johnny Perilla)
March 21, 2022 | 1:15pm ET

    Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan played an epic prank on drummer Danny Carey mid-show, replacing one of his drum mallets with a dildo.

    Keenan is known to get into some shenanigans when Carey takes the spotlight for his drum solo, like playing Jenga next to the drum kit earlier on the tour. The singer’s latest stunt involved a large dildo.

    Tool shared the video, which was filmed at one of their recent concerts. Keenan covertly army crawls under the curtain behind Carey, who’s shredding away at his kit during the solo. When he reaches down for his gong mallet, he instead grabs the phallus, and hits the gong with the sex toy instead.

    Maynard is of course giddy with satisfaction, having pulled off the prank. The clip ends with him maniacally waving the dildo at the camera. Perhaps this gives new meaning to the song “Maynard’s Dick.”

    Tool just wrapped up the US leg of their 2022 cross-continental tour. The trek picks back up on April 23rd in Copenhagen, Denmark. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    The band also has some physical merch lineup up. The new “Opiate²” Blu-ray release dropped last week, and a massive Fear Inoculum box set comes out April 8th. Pre-order a copy at Amazon.

    Watch the clip of Maynard pranking Danny Carey below.

