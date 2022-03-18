Menu
Tool Unveil “Opiate²” Clip, First Music Video in 15 Years: Watch

The short film for the reimagined single is out now on Blu-ray

Still from Tool’s “Opiate2” short film (via YouTube)
March 18, 2022 | 10:35am ET

    Tool have released the Blu-ray edition of their new “Opiate²” single. They’ve also shared a three-minute clip from the full short film included on the disc.

    The single and short film mark the 30th anniversary of Tool’s Opiate EP. Earlier this month, we heard the reimagined version of the EP’s title track, which modernizes the original 1992 track with new production and re-recorded/extended sections.

    Guitarist Adam Jones and visual artist Dominic Hailstone worked together on the 10-minute short film, having previously collaborated on Tool’s stage design. It’s being billed as Tool’s first music video in 15 years, and like their previous videos, provides a truly surreal and disturbing visual supplement.

    The teaser clip finally reveals the amorphous, semi-humanoid creature adorning the “Opiate²” Blu-ray artwork. The alien-esque form emerges from the depths, twitching and morphing as it begins to walk across a nightmarish landscape. Jones has clearly lost none of his practical effect skills — he famously worked on Jurassic Park, after all — as the amorphous form looks like something out of a sci-fi horror flick.

    Tool concert review
    Tool Play First Show in Nearly Two Years, Kicking Off 2022 US Tour in Eugene, Oregon: Review + Setlist

    Tool only have two dates left on the North American leg of their 2022 tour. Tonight (March 18th) they’re in St. Louis before closing it out on Sunday (March 20th) in Cleveland, Ohio. The band then heads across Europe in April. Get tickets to the upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

    Purchase the “Opiate²” Blu-ray here. You can view the three-minute clip from the short film below.

