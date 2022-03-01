Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tool Release Reimagined Version of “Opiate”: Stream

The digital single is out now ahead of the Blu-ray release of "Opiate²" on March 18th

tool opiate2 stream
Tool (photo by Melinda Oswandel)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 1, 2022 | 11:55am ET

    Tool have released their newly reimagined version of “Opiate” across digital platforms. The new take on the band’s 1992 track, officially dubbed “Opiate²”, will be released along with an accompanying short film on Blu-ray on March 18th.

    Tool fans will be pleased to hear that “Opiate²” is similar to the version of the song the band play live. The sharper production better presents each instrument in the mix, enhancing the old song with modern sound design.

    There are also structural changes in the reimagined track, with an extended section giving Danny Carey ample room for a drum workout. Paired with the original “Opiate,” it provides a nice before-and-after of Tool’s sonic evolution over the years.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    For the Blu-Ray release, “Opiate²” will soundtrack a 10-plus minute short film created by visual artist Dominic Hailstone and guitarist Adam Jones (the two previously collaborated on visual elements for Tool’s concerts). The disc also features “interviews and insights from special guests” and will be housed in a 46-page art book with behind-the-scenes and making-of photos.

    Tool 2022 tour dates
     Editor's Pick
    Tool Announce Massive 54-Date Tour for 2022

    You can catch Tool live as they continue their ongoing 2022 tour. The US leg continues tonight in Pittsburgh and runs through March 20th in Cleveland. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Below you can stream “Opiate²” and see the single artwork. Pre-order the Blu-Ray via Amazon.

    Advertisement

    “Opiate²” Artwork:

    unnamed 143 Tool Release Reimagined Version of Opiate: Stream

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

biosphere xiv blastoff

xiv and biosphere Share Origins of New Song "BLASTOFF!" with koven wei: Exclusive

March 1, 2022

Nina Nesbitt When You Lose Someone

Nina Nesbitt Shares Origins of Video for Heartbreaking Single "When You Lose Someone": Exclusive

March 1, 2022

weird nightmare searching for you stream

METZ's Alex Edkins Announces Solo Album as Weird Nightmare, Shares "Searching for You": Stream

March 1, 2022

Sharon Van Etten Used to It new song stream

Sharon Van Etten Shares New Song "Used to It": Stream

March 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tool Release Reimagined Version of "Opiate": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale