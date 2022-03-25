Menu
Tour Bus on Korn’s US Outing with Chevelle and Code Orange Hit by Gunfire

Thankfully, no one was on the bus at the time it was hit by a single bullet in Davenport, Iowa.

korn 2022 us tour
Chevelle (photo by Amy Harris), Korn (photo by Jon Hadusek), and Code Orange (photo by Melinda Oswandel)
March 25, 2022 | 5:33pm ET

    A tour bus on the current US outing featuring headliners Korn and support acts Chevelle and Code Orange was reportedly hit by gunfire overnight in Davenport, Iowa, where it was parked outside a hotel. Thankfully, no one was hurt, as the bus was empty at the time, but the single bullet penetrated the outside wall of the bus and was found inside the cabin.

    The tour is set to make a stop at Moline, Illinois, tonight (March 25th), following a show two nights ago in Saginaw, Michigan. Last night was an off night, and it appears the bands and the crews made a pitstop at a Davenport hotel. As TMZ reports, the Davenport Police Department received a call Friday morning that one of the busses was hit with a single bullet.

    TMZ could not confirm which band’s bus was hit by the bullet. Heavy Consequence reached out to Korn’s representatives, who told us that they don’t have any more information to provide at this time.

    Of course, one of Korn’s most popular music videos is for “Freak on a Leash,” which features a single bullet traveling through various scenes in the clip. However, there’s no reason to believe at this point that there’s any relation between the video and the gunshot.

    Korn are out in support of their new album, Requiem, which was released last month. Following tonight’s gig in Moline, the tour is slated to continue through an April 1st show in Wichita, Kansas. Tickets for the remaining concerts are on sale via Ticketmaster.

    This is a developing story …

