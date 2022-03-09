Tours Launching in March: Coldplay, Charli XCX, Tame Impala, John Mulaney

As if the cold weather weren’t enough, another pandemic surge made winter one hell of a downer season. With spring on the horizon and an easing of COVID precautions, it’s finally time to once again look forward to returning to live music. Plenty of bands will launching full-fledged tours beginning in March 20222, and it’s not to late to grab yourself some last-minute or re-sale tickets.

Tame Impala’s short North American jaunt launches this month, as do runs by acts like Charli XCX, Bon Iver, Coldplay, Greta Van Fleet, Animal Collective, and Bright Eyes. Jawbreaker’s Dear You 25th anniversary celebration gets underway mid-month, while comedian John Mulaney picks up his “From Scratch” tour fresh off joining the Saturday Night Live Five Timers Club.

Other highlights include tours from Henry Rollins, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, Mudhoney, Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow, and Circle Jerks’ reunion. Tickets for all these tours can be found on Ticketmaster, and you can find details and ticket links for the individual treks ahead.

Animal Collective: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Back with their first new studio album in six years, Time Skiffs, Animal Collective are set to return to the road this month. Originally a 15-date trek taking up most of March, the itinerary was recently expanded with new shows in May and June. L’Rain will join AnCo for the March leg, while Philadelphia rockers Spirit of the Beehive will provide support the summer dates.

Bon Iver: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Bon Iver have plenty to support on the road this spring, with the recently released 10th anniversary edition of Bon Iver, Bon Iver and continued love for their most recent LP, i,i. Launching March 30th, in Mesa, Arizona, the tour will feature mastermind Justin Vernon with the latest incarnation of his band: Sean Carey, Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, and Andy Fitzpatrick. Support through April will come from Dijon, with Bonny Light Horseman joining the jaunt in June.