Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tours Launching in March: Coldplay, Charli XCX, Tame Impala, John Mulaney

Animal Collective, Jawbreaker, Nick Cave, Circle Jerks, and more acts kick off the spring concert season

coldplay tame impala charli xcx john mulaney tours march 2022 launch on sale tickets
Coldplay (photo by Philip Cosores), Tame Impala (photo by Ben Kaye), Charli XCX (photo courtesy of artist), and John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
March 9, 2022 | 11:25am ET

    As if the cold weather weren’t enough, another pandemic surge made winter one hell of a downer season. With spring on the horizon and an easing of COVID precautions, it’s finally time to once again look forward to returning to live music. Plenty of bands will launching full-fledged tours beginning in March 20222, and it’s not to late to grab yourself some last-minute or re-sale tickets.

    Tame Impala’s short North American jaunt launches this month, as do runs by acts like Charli XCX, Bon Iver, Coldplay, Greta Van Fleet, Animal Collective, and Bright Eyes. Jawbreaker’s Dear You 25th anniversary celebration gets underway mid-month, while comedian John Mulaney picks up his “From Scratch” tour fresh off joining the Saturday Night Live Five Timers Club.

    Other highlights include tours from Henry Rollins, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, Mudhoney, Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow, and Circle Jerks’ reunion. Tickets for all these tours can be found on Ticketmaster, and you can find details and ticket links for the individual treks ahead.

    Animal Collective: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Back with their first new studio album in six years, Time Skiffs, Animal Collective are set to return to the road this month. Originally a 15-date trek taking up most of March, the itinerary was recently expanded with new shows in May and June. L’Rain will join AnCo for the March leg, while Philadelphia rockers Spirit of the Beehive will provide support the summer dates.

    Bon Iver: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    Bon Iver have plenty to support on the road this spring, with the recently released 10th anniversary edition of Bon Iver, Bon Iver and continued love for their most recent LP, i,i. Launching March 30th, in Mesa, Arizona, the tour will feature mastermind Justin Vernon with the latest incarnation of his band: Sean Carey, Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, and Andy Fitzpatrick. Support through April will come from Dijon, with Bonny Light Horseman joining the jaunt in June.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ME REX Plesiosaur EP Jupiter Pluvius single stream

ME REX Announce Plesiosaur EP, Share "Jupiter Pluvius": Stream

March 9, 2022

Girl Talk Wiz Khalifa Big KRIT Smoke DZA new album Full Court Press Put You On new song stream

Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA Announce Collaborative Album, Share "Put You On": Stream

March 9, 2022

horsegirl anti-glory visions of modern performance new song album music video tour dates tickets listen stream

Horsegirl Announce Debut Album Versions of Modern Performance, Share "Anti-glory": Stream

March 9, 2022

tenacious d 2022 us tour fall dates

Tenacious D Extend 2022 US Tour to Fall

March 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tours Launching in March: Coldplay, Charli XCX, Tame Impala, John Mulaney

Menu Shop Search Sale