Tours On Sale This Week: Alanis Morissette, Tenacious D, MCR, Norah Jones & More

Tour calendars are continuing to fill up. With a busy year of festivals and concerts on the horizon, here’s the latest tours going on sale this week.

Alanis Morissette has extended her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Jagged Little Pill album. Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass are back on the tour this fall. Country star Maren Morris will be embarking on a trek celebrating her upcoming album. Get the details on these tours and more below.

Alanis Morissette: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Alanis Morissette has extended her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the beloved album Jagged Little Pill with a new leg of North American dates alongside Garbage. The new North American leg begins in July in Morissette’s hometown of Ottawa, Canada, followed by stops in Montreal, Toronto, Milwaukee, Vancouver, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can get access to a pre-sale by signing up for Morissette’s mailing list.

Tenacious D: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Good news for Tenacious D fans unable to catch their comedy rock stylings this summer: The duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass have added a 10-date fall leg to their 2022 US tour. Expanding upon their seven-date run in June, the new string of shows kicks off on September 9th in Wilmington, North Carolina, and includes stops in Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis. It will wrap with an appearance at the just-announced Louder Than Life Festival on September 22nd.

A ticket pre-sale is now underway (use code CLASSICS) via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

My Chemical Romance: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

My Chemical Romance are making up for lost time, expanding their rescheduled reunion tour with new arena shows and more tickets for previously-announced stops. Specifically, MCR have unveiled 14 new arena stops, including extra shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Boston, and Toronto, plus additional jaunts through cities like Nashville, Portland, San Antonio, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Porcupine Tree: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Porcupine Tree have announced their first tour in 12 years, including dates in the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, and Europe. The tour comes in support of the band’s upcoming comeback album, CLOSURE/CONTINUATION.

A ticket pre-sale is now underway (use code SHOWTIME) via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart are teaming up for a string of co-headlining standup comedy shows this July. This tour arrives in addition to individual headlining outings from each comic.

Tickets to Rock and Hart’s co-headlining dates go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET. A pre-sale is currently underway (use the code COMEDY) via Ticketmaster.

Norah Jones: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Norah Jones is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Come Away with Me, with a string of 2022 tour dates. She’ll be joined by Regina Spektor at select dates.

A ticket pre-sale is now ongoing (use code SHOWTIME), with a public on-sale will begin on Friday, March 11th. Find tickets over on Ticketmaster.

Spiritualized: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Spiritualized have expanded their upcoming North American tour with a new leg of dates taking place in the fall. The tour comes in support of the band’s latest album, Everything Was Beautiful.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin have announced a co-headlining 2022 US tour, with special guests Bush. The 30-city trek will run for two months from August through early October

A ticket pre-sale is now underway (using code SHOWTIME), with a public on-sale following on Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Maren Morris: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Country star Maren Morris has announced the “Humble Quest Tour,” a 41-date North American outing that will feature support from artists like Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, The Lone Bellow, and Brittney Spencer.

A pre-sale is underway for members of Morris’ fan club, with a general on-sale following on Friday, March 11th on Ticketmaster..

