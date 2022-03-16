Tours On Sale This Week: The Rolling Stones, Incubus w/ Sublime with Rome, Limp Bizkit & More

Spring is around the corner, promising more live music and events on the horizon. As tours continue to go on sale, we’ve got the latest in tickets that will be up for grabs this week.

Rising indie act MUNA will be hitting the road this fall in support of their newly announced self-titled album. Incubus and Sublime with Rome will be touring together this summer. Daryl Hall has expanded his upcoming tour with new dates. And The Rolling Stones will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a UK/European tour. Get the details on these acts, on-sale times, pre-sale codes, and more, below.

The Rolling Stones: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood will play shows in 10 countries between June and July 2022. The summer tour, dubbed the “SIXTY TOUR,” will see the Stones traversing the UK, Spain, Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, France, and Sweden.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 18th (click here for ticketing details and links).

Mandy Moore: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Multi-hyphenate Mandy Moore is set to embark on her first North American tour in over a decade. The summer jaunt comes in support of her newly announced album, In Real Life.

An artist pre-sale is currently underway (using code REALLIFE), with a public ticket on-sale following on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Lock tickets in via Ticketmaster.

Incubus and Sublime with Rome: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Incubus and Sublime with Rome are hitting the road together this summer for a 27-date US tour with special guest The Aquadolls.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster (using code SHOWTIME), with a a public ticket on-sale following on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time

Daryl Hall: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Daryl Hall has expanded his upcoming solo tour with new west coast dates. Taking place in the month of May, this second leg of the tour will follow previously announced dates playing historic venues such as NYC’s Carnegie Hall and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Todd Rundgren will be joining Hall on the road in support.

A public ticket on-sale begins at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, March 18th on Ticketmaster.

Limp Bizkit: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Limp Bizkit have announced a cross-country tour across the US this spring. The “Still Sucks Tour” kicks off in the band’s home state of Florida before weaving through New York City, Baltimore, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, and more cities across the country. Throughout the tour, they’ll be supported by Scowl, Wargasm UK, $not, Dying Wish, and Yung Gravy for various shows.

A ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster (using code SHOWTIME), with a a public ticket on-sale following on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time

Florence + The Machine: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Florence + The Machine have announced a handful of Spring 2022 tour dates in support of their upcoming album Dance Fever. The brief UK outing kicks off on April 15th in Newcastle, UK, and will also feature intimate shows in Blackburn and London. Florence Welch and company will then make their way across the pond for concerts at Los Angeles Theatre in Los Angeles and Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City

General on-sale begins in the UK on Thursday, March 17th at 9:00 a.m. local time here, with tickets available in the US the next day at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Franz Ferdinand: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Franz Ferdinand will support the release of their new greatest hits compilation with a 20-date outing. The North American tour kicks off in early August and runs through September.

A fan ticket pre-sale will begin Wednesday, March 16th, with a public on-sale following on March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up for a pre-sale code by joining the band’s mailing list.

MUNA: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Anyone that has ever wanted to yell the chorus to “Silk Chiffon” in a crowd will be in luck this fall, when MUNA are hitting the road in support of their recently announced self-titled album.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster, but fans can get access to a pre-sale by signing up for a code via the band’s website.

Jackson Browne: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Following a special guest slot on fellow singer-songwriter James Taylor’s Canadian tour, Jackson Browne is hitting a full North American tour in support of his 2021 Grammy-nominated Americana album Downhill from Everywhere. The 2022 “Evening With” tour promises a full band experience.

A ticket pre-sale is now ongoing (using code JB2022) ahead of the public on-sale on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters have announced a co-headlining Summer 2022 US tour, with Tiger Army and The Skints providing support. The two-leg trek first kicks off in June and runs through July. After a month off, the final leg commences in September.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alan Jackson: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is embarking on “Last Call: One More for the Road!” The extensive US tour will see Jackson play over 30 cities across America.

A ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster (using code SHOWTIME), with a a public ticket on-sale following on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time

