Tours On Sale This Week: Duran Duran, Machine Gun Kelly, Willie Nelson & More

What’s coming up in the live events world? Here’s the latest on spring and summer tours going on sale this week, and how you can secure tickets.

Duran Duran announced a North American tour with Nile Rodgers & Chic. Machine Gun Kelly is hitting the road with fellow pop-punk superstar Avril Lavigne. Wilson Nelson is bringing back his Outlaw Festival. Below, find on-sale times, pre-sale codes, and more details.

Duran Duran: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Duran Duran will be spending the summer on the road, making their way through fourteen dates with special guests Nile Rodgers and Chic. The tour includes stops at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl.

A pre-sale begins Thursday, March 24th (using code SHOWTIME), with a general on-sale following on Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Machine Gun Kelly: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout Tour” is set to feature Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom rotating through select dates.

A pre-sale begins Thursday, March 24th (using code SHOWTIME), with a general on-sale following on Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

This summer’s iteration of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival boasts a stacked lineup of guests, including Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff, Chris Stapleton, ZZ Top, The Avett Brothers, Brittney Spencer, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, and more.

A pre-sale begins Thursday, March 24th (using code SHOWTIME), with a general on-sale following on Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne are hitting the road together for a co-headlining summer tour. Heavy metal band Static-X and rockers Powerman 5000 will appear as support.

A pre-sale begins Thursday, March 24th (using code SHOWTIME), with a general on-sale following on Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Måneskin: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The Italian rockers Måneskin will be making their way stateside as part of their first North American tour. The “Loud Kids World Tour” will see the group make their way through 17 North American cities, including stops in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Washington, before making their way up to Canada.

A pre-sale begins Thursday, March 24th (using code SHOWTIME), with a general on-sale following on Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

RÜFÜS DU SOL: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced a North American summer tour in support of their latest album, Surrender. The tour will bring RÜFÜS DU SOL’s live show to seven cities across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and New York.

A pre-sale begins Thursday, March 24th (using code SHOWTIME), with a general on-sale following on Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic’s legendary “One Nation Under a Groove Tour” will return this spring and summer. Joining them on the road will be new rising acts of the funk and jam world, including The Motet, Dopapod, and The Pimps of Joytime.

A pre-sale begins Thursday, March 24th (using code SHOWTIME), with a general on-sale following on Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Griselda: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Griselda’s Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher will be hitting the road for the “Claires Back Tour” beginning in May, featuring support from Doe Boy on all dates. They’ll be making their way through Rochester, Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more cities together.

Pre-sale is underway (no code required) and general on-sale kicks off Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Lock in tickets to see the trio on Ticketmaster.

Khruangbin: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Houston psycho trio Khruangbin has expanded their “Space Walk Tour.” Now, audiences in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Toronto, and more can catch the act, with special guests Toro y Moi, Men I Trust, Vieux Farka Touré, Genesis Owusu, and Pachyman rotating in support.

A pre-sale begins Thursday, March 24th (using code SHOWTIME), with a general on-sale following on Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.