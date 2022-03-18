Menu
Travis Barker to Perform at the 2022 Oscars

Robert Glasper, Sheila E., and D-Nice will also perform

travis barker performing at the oscars robert glasper academy awards 2022
Travis Barker, photo via Instagram
March 18, 2022 | 2:26pm ET

    Travis Barker has been drumming for seemingly everyone and their mother lately, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a shock that the Blink-182 member will next take the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards.

    Barker will be featured in this year’s All-Star Band alongside piano legend Robert Glasper, percussionist and singer Sheila E., and the show’s music director Adam Blackstone. Additionally, DJ D-Nice will perform, as will The Samples, a vocal group led by Green Day affiliate Jason White.

    It still remains to be seen whether any of of this year’s musical nominees will perform at the Oscars. Beyoncé and Eilish are both up for Best Original Song, for “Be Alive” from King Richard and the new James Bond theme “No Time to Die,” respectively.

    Meanwhile, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and Hans Zimmer are both finalists for Best Original Score, for The Power of the Dog and Dune, respectively, and Questlove’s acclaimed doc Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

    You can catch this year’s Oscars on ABC on Sunday, March 27th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. It’ll be hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall, marking the show’s first hosts since 2018.

    Aside from planning his wedding to possible new metal fan Kourtney Kardashian, Barker has been keeping himself busy by working with a fleet of pop-punk newcomers including Machine Gun Kelly, Ho99o9, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW.

