Travis Scott Launches Safety Initiative Project HEAL in Response to Astroworld Tragedy

Four months after the tragedy at Astroworld that left 10 festival attendees dead, Travis Scott has announced Project HEAL, a new philanthropic initiative that aims to “make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be.”

Launched in conjunction with Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation, Project HEAL is described as “a multi-tier initiative dedicated to addressing challenges facing today’s youth, especially those from marginalized and at-risk communities.”

The project is broken down into four main initiatives: the Waymon Webster HBCU Scholarship Fund, which provides $1 million scholarships to financially disadvantaged HBCU students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher; the expansion of CACT.US Youth Design Center, a workspace in Houston where artists in low-income communities can hone their design skills; mental health resources, including a free crisis hotline; and the US Conference of Mayors and Tech-driven Solutions for Event Safety, which will bring together major stakeholders to work together in improving the safety of large-scale events.

Advertisement

Related Video

Scott has made a multi-million dollar commitment to Project HEAL, and will also dedicate a portion of proceeds from his upcoming product launches to the organization.

“Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community,” Scott wrote on Instagram. “Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family.”

The rapper continued: “I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.” See Scott’s full statement below.

Advertisement

Scott is facing a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit brought forth by victims of the tragedy; he has denied responsibility on multiple occasions. In January, the FBI announced they had joined the Houston Police Department in their ongoing investigation.