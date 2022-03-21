Trent Reznor and Danny Elfman Share “Native Intelligence” Remix: Stream

One is a rock icon who numbers among today’s most in-demand film composers, and the other is a composing legend getting back to his rock roots. Together, Trent Reznor and Danny Elfman are almost incapable of inducing boredom, as they demonstrate on the pummeling new remix of “Native Intelligence.” The song originally appeared on Elfman’s first solo album in 37 years, 2021’s Big Mess, and the Reznor-ific reimagining can be found on the massive Big Mess collector’s edition, which is available for purchase now.

This is the second collaboration between Elfman and Reznor, following their updated take on “True” from last year. Here, Reznor sings lead vocals with Elfman supplying backup color. The Nine Inch Nails frontman was born for lines such as, “Taking a bath in cyanide.” He delivers the line casually, with the fatalism of overwhelming depression. Perhaps no one else in music history can make resignation sound quite so brutal. Check out the remix of “Native Intelligence” below.

The Big Mess collector’s edition comes with a 60-page artbook, a 20-page lyric book, and a 12” x 9” art print signed by Elfman himself. Bonus tracks include Reznor’s take on “True” and “Native Intelligence,” as well as as remixes by Zach Hill, Squarepusher, and more. Orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

Related Video

Revisit Elfman’s interview with Consequence about Big Mess now. Elfman is composing music for Tim Burton’s series about Wednesday Addams, and he’ll also be performing at Coachella 2022. Tickets are available here.

As for Reznor, Nine Inch Nails have announced a compact run of 2022 tour dates, including a stop at Louder Than Life 2022. Tickets are available here.