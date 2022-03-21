True Detective Season 4 in Development at HBO

A fourth season of True Detective is on the way.

According to a new story by The Hollywood Reporter, a new season of the prestige crime drama is currently in development at HBO, but without the involvement of creator and showrunner Nic Pizzolatto.

Instead, the show’s fourth go-round, tentatively titled True Detective: Night Country, will be overseen by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins as executive producer with a script by Mexican film director Issa López.

Pizzolatto exited his deal with HBO following Season 3 of True Detective in 2019, which starred Mahershala Ali, Stephen Dorff, Ray Fisher, Carmen Ejogo, Scoot NcNairy, and Mamie Gummer and time-jumped in the Ozarks of northwest Arkansas over three separate time periods.

However, HBO owns the rights to True Detective even without Pizzolatto’s involvement, and HBO programming chief, Casey Bloys, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter back in February that the network was “developing various ideas” to move forward with the anthology series.

Across its three seasons, which have also starred A-list talent like Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, and Taylor Kitsch, True Detective has racked up 21 Emmy Award nominations, four nods at the Golden Globes, and a win by McConaughey for Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 2014 Critics’ Choice Awards.

McConaughey and Harrelson are also expected to be credited as executive producers on the fourth season, as they have been throughout the series entire run despite only starring in the hit first season as Detectives Rust Cohle and Marty Hart.

