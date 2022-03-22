Tucker Carlson Partied in Kid Rock’s “Cadillac Pussy VIP Room”

Tucker Carlson likes to play a moral arbiter on TV, but over the weekend the FOX News personality loosened his tie and had some fun in Kid Rock’s “Cadillac Pussy VIP Room.”

On Saturday, Carlson paid a visit to Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk restaurant and bar in Nashville — yes, the same Big Ass Honky Tonk where an inebriated patron famously swung his colostomy bag at police.

Per TMZ, Carlson spent some time in Rock’s salaciously named “Cadillac Pussy VIP Room,” before taking in a live performance from the Bad Reputation musician.

At some point over the weekend, Rock also sat down for an interview with Carlson and revealed that Donald Trump had solicited his advice on North Korea and ISIS. Meanwhile, Carlson lauded Rock for being “legendary” and “uncancelable.”

The two conservative firebrands will keep their bromance going next month, as Carslon’s camera crew will head out on the road to film Rock’s “Bad Reputation Tour” for an upcoming documentary.