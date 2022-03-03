Menu
Turnstile Perform “Mystery” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Plus Three Songs Off-Air: Watch

Consequence's 2021 Heavy Band of the Year spotlighted songs from their stellar 2021 album Glow On

Turnstile on Kimmel
Turnstile on Kimmel, via YouTube
March 3, 2022 | 9:54am ET

    Turnstile swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (March 2nd) to rock “Mystery,” a standout cut from the band’s glorious 2021 LP Glow On. The band also stuck around to perform three more songs off-air, all of which have been shared on the Kimmel YouTube channel (watch below).

    The Kimmel appearance came in advance of the Baltimore rockers’ upcoming headlining North American tour. The month-long outing kicks off April 26th in Englewood, Colorado, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    “Mystery,” the leadoff track on Glow On, landed at No. 1 on Heavy Consequence’s Top Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2021. With things opening back up, Turnstile performed in the Kimmel studio in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

    For their off-air performances, the band played three more Glow On tunes: “Blackout,” “Don’t Play,” and “Holiday.” 

    Heavy Band of the Year Turnstile Refused to Play By the Rules, Proved Rock’s Not Dead in 2021

    It’s been a breakout period for Turnstile, Consequence‘s Heavy Band of the Year for 2021. Back in December, they performed “Mystery” and “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)” on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and soon after, they crammed seven songs into 17 minutes for a home-shot NPR Tiny Desk concert.

    Watch Turnstile’s on-air and off-air performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below, followed by our video interview with frontman Brendan Yates.

