Vince Staples Pops Off on New Single “ROSE STREET”: Stream

Off his upcoming album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart

Vince Staples, photo by Zamar Velez
March 28, 2022 | 10:44am ET

    To hear Vince Staples tell it, Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday inspired him to drop the video for his new single, “ROSE STREET,” early. With an album on way, the rapper was likely planning to release the track anyway, but it makes for a good narrative.

    On “ROSE STREET,” Staples glides over the West Coast bounce created by producers Tommy Parker and SAINT MINO. The track is rife with lyrics about not being able to leave his past behind. One line from the chorus feels like an appropriate soundtrack for Smith stepping to Rock after the latter made a deeply personal joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss: “I’m married to the gang, don’t be playing games.”

    The video itself, directed by Staples with C. Blacksmith, opens with an audio sample about the inequities of being a Black man in America that’s not present in the actual single. Then, it pans over to the North Long Beach native performing the song on the beach while sitting atop graffiti-strewn rocks. Watch the clip below. It cuts off before the second verse, so you can stream the full thing via Spotify below it.

    Related Video

    Staples will release Ramona Park Broke My Heart on April 8th via Motown Records. He previously previewed the LP with the single “Magic.” The album arrives less than a year after his self-titled album. He’s currently a supporting act on Tyler, the Creator’s North American tour. Head over to Ticketmaster to grab your seats.

