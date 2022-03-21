Ukrainian President Zelensky Thanks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $35 Million in Aid

In just over two weeks, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised a whopping $35 million to provide humanitarian aid to refugees of Ukraine following the ongoing invasion by Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently hopped on Zoom with the couple to express his gratitude for the couple’s efforts, while also sharing a snapshot of the call on social media.

“.@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter. “They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help [Ukrainian] refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world.”

Earlier this month, Kunis (who immigrated from Ukraine to the US in 1991) and her husband started a GoFundMe to provide housing and relief supplies to Ukrainian refugees, promising to match up to $3 million of their own money. The funds raised by their GoFundMe go toward Flexport.org, an organization that sends shipments of supplies to various refugee sites, as well as Airbnb, which is providing free short-term housing to refugees amid the crisis.

Kunis and Kutcher shared an update on social media just a few days ago revealing that they had already reached their $30 million goal. “While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty,” they said. “We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need.”

Clearly, there are still plenty of other people willing to put their money toward the cause. Donate to the couple’s GoFundMe here, and see their most recent video update below.

On Sunday, Zelensky urged for more negotiations with Russia, but warned that failure could mean “a third World War,” and Russian forces have not let up their attacks. The southern port of Mariupol is the latest city to be under siege.

