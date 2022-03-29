Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Warpaint Share Funky New Single “Stevie”: Stream

The latest preview of the band's upcoming album, Radiate Like This, arrives with a VR music video

warpaint new single stevie radiate like this music video vr stream
Warpaint, photo by Ed Schiessl
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 29, 2022 | 12:10pm ET

    This spring, Warpaint will return with their first new album in six years. But before we hear Radiate Like This in full on May 6th, the LA quartet have shared another preview today with the single “Stevie” and a psychedelic, immersive music video.

    “Stevie” is a lilting, cosmic slow jam that layers complex vocal harmonies with soulful guitar riffs. While the band don’t specify whether the song’s title refers to Nicks or Wonder, you can hear both of their influences in the track’s groovy feel.

    “’Stevie’ is a love song, pure and true,” the band explain in a press release. “Sincere as it comes with a little bit of Freak. A cosmic celebration of the thing we all look for in life. And our contribution to one of the most beloved song genres.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    For the song’s accompanying video, Warpaint teamed up with Fascinated By Everything, an art and technology collective created by Chris Holmes. For the VR inclined, they’ve made the official music video a “fully immersive” experience that’ll leave you feeling weightless. (For those without an Oculus headset, don’t worry — the band has shared a regular 2D version, too.)

    “All of the visuals are made from physical objects, so all of the light color and texture come from the real world and not just computer-generated graphics,” Holmes explained. Watch both versions of the “Stevie” music video below.

    Radiate Like This will also include the lead single “Champion.” Last year, they released the non-album single “Lilys,” as well as a cover of Gang of Four’s “Paralysed.”

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Craig Finn A Legacy of Rentals album tour Messing With the Settings single video stream watch

Craig Finn Unveils Solo Tour in Support of New Album, Shares "Messing with the Settings" Video: Watch

March 29, 2022

Angel Olsen Announces New Album Big Time, Shares "All the Good Times": Stream

March 29, 2022

Beach Bunny Emotional Creature New Album Fire Escape New Song Stream

Beach Bunny Announce New Album Emotional Creature, Share "Fire Escape": Stream

March 29, 2022

opeth width of a circle stream

Opeth Share New Song "Width of a Circle" Ahead of In Cauda Venenum Extended Edition: Stream

March 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Warpaint Share Funky New Single "Stevie": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale