Warpaint Share Funky New Single “Stevie”: Stream

This spring, Warpaint will return with their first new album in six years. But before we hear Radiate Like This in full on May 6th, the LA quartet have shared another preview today with the single “Stevie” and a psychedelic, immersive music video.

“Stevie” is a lilting, cosmic slow jam that layers complex vocal harmonies with soulful guitar riffs. While the band don’t specify whether the song’s title refers to Nicks or Wonder, you can hear both of their influences in the track’s groovy feel.

“’Stevie’ is a love song, pure and true,” the band explain in a press release. “Sincere as it comes with a little bit of Freak. A cosmic celebration of the thing we all look for in life. And our contribution to one of the most beloved song genres.”

Advertisement

Related Video

For the song’s accompanying video, Warpaint teamed up with Fascinated By Everything, an art and technology collective created by Chris Holmes. For the VR inclined, they’ve made the official music video a “fully immersive” experience that’ll leave you feeling weightless. (For those without an Oculus headset, don’t worry — the band has shared a regular 2D version, too.)

“All of the visuals are made from physical objects, so all of the light color and texture come from the real world and not just computer-generated graphics,” Holmes explained. Watch both versions of the “Stevie” music video below.

Radiate Like This will also include the lead single “Champion.” Last year, they released the non-album single “Lilys,” as well as a cover of Gang of Four’s “Paralysed.”

Advertisement