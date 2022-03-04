Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Weather Station Shares New Album How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars: Stream

The Canadian folk project's companion piece to 2021's Ignorance

the weather station how is it i should look at the stars new album stream
The Weather Station, photo by Brendan George Ko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 4, 2022 | 10:51am ET

    The Weather Station has released the new studio album How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars via Fat Possum Records. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

    The album marks Tamara Lindeman’s sixth full-length release under the folk moniker and contains the previously released singles “To Talk About” and “Endless Time.”

    How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars also serves as a companion piece, rather than a direct follow-up, to The Weather Station’s 2021 album Ignorance, which was just nominated for a JUNO Award earlier this week for Adult Alternative Album of the Year.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Lindeman’s latest LP was recorded over the course of just three days, live at Canterbury Music Studios in Toronto. Backed by just five other musicians, the singer-songwriter accompanied herself on the piano as the rest of the band improvised their instrumentation on everything from guitar and lap steel to wurlitzer, saxophone, piano, and upright bass.

    Currently, The Weather Station is in the middle of a North American and European tour in support of the album. The North American leg picks up again on April 24th in Philadelphia before heading to Washington, DC, New York, and Boston. Grab your tickets here.

    How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars Artwork:

    the weather station how is it i should look at the stars new album artwork stream

    How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars Tracklist:
    01. Marsh
    02. Endless Time
    03. Taught
    04. Ignorance
    05. To Talk About
    06. Stars
    07. Song
    08. Sway
    09. Sleight of Hand
    10. Loving You

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

soul glo driponomics

Soul Glo Unleash “Driponomics" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

March 4, 2022

meshuggah light the shortening fuse

Meshuggah Unveil New Song "Light the Shortening Fuse": Stream

March 4, 2022

your old droog yod wave album stream

Your Old Droog Unleashes New Album YOD Wave: Stream

March 4, 2022

Bob Moses The Silence in Between

Bob Moses Break Down New Album The Silence in Between Track by Track: Exclusive

March 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Weather Station Shares New Album How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale