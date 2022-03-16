Menu
Weezer Preview SZNZ: Spring EP with New Single “Little Bit of Love”: Stream

The first of four new EPs will be released on Sunday, March 20th -- to coincide with the spring equinox

Weezer, photo by Brendan Walter
March 16, 2022 | 12:33pm ET

    Over the course of the year, Weezer will release four new EPs — one for each season. The first installment, SZNZ: Spring, is due out this Sunday, March 20th — to coincide with the spring equinox. As a preview, Rivers Cuomo and co. have shared the first single, “Little Bit of Love,” which you can stream below.

    SZNZ: Spring was produced by Jake Sinclair, Ethan Gruska, and Suzy Shinn, and contains a total of seven songs. The project was inspired by Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, and each of the four EPs contains a song that interpolates one of the concertos.

    The second of these EPs, SZNZ: Summer, will be released on June 20th, with SZNZ: Autumn and SZNZ: Winter following on September 22nd and December 21st, respectively.

    Weezer will support their new song cycle with a “seasonal residency” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, with the first of their performances scheduled to take place on Monday, March 21st.

    They’re also scheduled to appear at Memphis’ Beale Street FestivalBoston Calling, and Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware.

    SZNZ: Spring Artwork:

    Weezer SZNZ Spring

    SZNZ: Spring Tracklist:
    01. Opening Night
    02. Angels On Vacation
    03. A Little Bit Of Love
    04. The Garden Of Eden
    05. The Sound Of Drums
    06. All This Love
    07. Wild At Heart

