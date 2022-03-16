Weezer Preview SZNZ: Spring EP with New Single “Little Bit of Love”: Stream

Over the course of the year, Weezer will release four new EPs — one for each season. The first installment, SZNZ: Spring, is due out this Sunday, March 20th — to coincide with the spring equinox. As a preview, Rivers Cuomo and co. have shared the first single, “Little Bit of Love,” which you can stream below.

SZNZ: Spring was produced by Jake Sinclair, Ethan Gruska, and Suzy Shinn, and contains a total of seven songs. The project was inspired by Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, and each of the four EPs contains a song that interpolates one of the concertos.

The second of these EPs, SZNZ: Summer, will be released on June 20th, with SZNZ: Autumn and SZNZ: Winter following on September 22nd and December 21st, respectively.

Weezer will support their new song cycle with a “seasonal residency” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, with the first of their performances scheduled to take place on Monday, March 21st.

They’re also scheduled to appear at Memphis’ Beale Street Festival, Boston Calling, and Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware.

SZNZ: Spring Artwork:

SZNZ: Spring Tracklist:

01. Opening Night

02. Angels On Vacation

03. A Little Bit Of Love

04. The Garden Of Eden

05. The Sound Of Drums

06. All This Love

07. Wild At Heart

