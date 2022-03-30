METZ’s Alex Edkins Shares New Song as Weird Nightmare, “Lusitania”: Stream

METZ frontman Alex Edkins has released “Lusitania,” his latest single under the solo moniker Weird Nightmare.

The peppy “Lusitania” still incorporates Edkins’ signature roar with screeching guitars, but offers up sunny vibes in spite of the self-loathing lyrics. “I see the faces on the screen,” he sings. “I cannot make out what they mean/ I take the place of someone else/ I want to get out of myself.”

“‘Lusitania’ was a big breakthrough for the entire Weird Nightmare album,” Edkins explained in a statement. “I realized that, musically, my goal was to make songs that would make people feel good! This idea of waking up from a terrible dream or winter changing into spring. Momentary relief. We all need that feeling right now and music has always been what I turn to most.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Directed and produced by Colin Medley, the surreal “Lusitania” video takes place in a retro diner, as star Allie Higgins tries to put together the pieces. Watch it below.

Earlier this month, Edkins launched Weird Nightmare with the single “Searching for You.” His upcoming debut album, titled Weird Nightmare, arrives on May 20th via Sub Pop; pre-orders for physical copies are ongoing.

In support of the release, Edkins will play a brief co-headlining North American tour with labelmate Kiwi Jr. Grab your tickets here.

Advertisement