Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher Announce 2022 Griselda Tour

A 10-date trek following a Griselda showcase at Coachella

griselda tour 2022 conway the machine benny the butcher westside gunn tickets buy
Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher, photo via instagram@GriseldaRecords
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 21, 2022 | 4:45pm ET

    It’s a phrase so nice, their songs say it thrice: “Griselda, Griselda, Griselda.” Now, the three biggest stars of Griselda Records —  founder Westside Gunn, his brother Conway the Machine, and their cousin Benny the Butcher — are hitting the road for a 2022 US tour.

    This marks the first Griselda jaunt since the pre-pandemic days of 2020, and since then, all three members have released a lot of music. Just in the past six months, Benny has dropped the excellent Tana Talk 4, Conway unveiled his Shady debut God Don’t Make Mistakes, and Westside Gunn finished up Hitler Wears Hermes 8, the eighth installment in his ongoing mixtape series.

    The trio will kick things off at Coachella in April, before officially embarking on their 10-date headlining trek in Chicago on May 10th. Griselda will play cities including New York, Washington DC, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and San Francisco, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on June 3rd. Throughout, they’ll be supported by Doe Boy. Check out the full schedule below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25th, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Griselda 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
    04/19 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
    05/10 — Chicago, IL @  Radius
    05/14 — Rochester, NY @ Armory
    05/15 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    05/18 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    05/19 — Washington DC @ Echo Stage
    05/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
    05/26 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory
    05/29 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    06/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
    06/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

    griselda tour poster conway the machine benny the butcher westside gunn

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet Postpone Remainder of Spring US Tour as Guitarist Struggles with Pneumonia

March 21, 2022

Daddy Yankee tickets tour dates La Ultima Vuelta 2022

How to Get Tickets to Daddy Yankee's Final Tour

March 21, 2022

george clinton tour parliament funkadelic tour dates tickets

George Clinton Announces Parliament-Funkadelic 2022 US Tour Dates

March 21, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly Mainstream Sellout tickets tour 2022 dates

How to Get Tickets to Machine Gun Kelly's "Mainstream Sellout" Tour

March 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher Announce 2022 Griselda Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale