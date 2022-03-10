Wet Leg Bring Double Entendres, “Chaise Longue,” and “Wet Dream” to Fallon: Watch

Wet Leg brought their tongue-in-cheek humor to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, winking through the double entendres of “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream,” for one of the most relentlessly dirty performances in recent late-night history.

The rising British rockers are clearly having a good time, with founders Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers cracking each other up during the call and response of, “Excuse me?” “What?” during “Chaise Longue.” But it’s the song’s jokes that stand out; rarely have puns sounded this cool. To start, Teasdale assures her mother and father wondering if she got a diploma that, “I went to school and I got the big D.”

There are horny references to Mean Girls (“Is your muffin buttered?/ Would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?”), horny criticisms of posture (“What are you doing sitting down?/ You should be horizontal now”), and horny interactions with the audience (“Hey you, in the front row/ Are you coming backstage after the show?/ Because I’ve got a chaise longue in my dressing room/ And a pack of warm beer that we can consume.”

As if that weren’t enough, Wet Leg also performed “Wet Dream,” a song where the entendres are more of the single variety. “I was in your wet dream,” Teasdale sings, “What makes you think you’re good enough/ To think about me when you’re touching yourself?” Check out Wet Leg’s “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream” below.

The tracks appear on their hotly anticipated self-titled debut album, due out April 8th via Domino. The band has also shared the singles “Angelica,” “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now.” In December, Wet Leg made their US TV debut performing “Chaise Longue” on Seth Meyers. They’re touring North America through the end of March before returning to the UK for a packed April, and tickets are available here.