When Is Spider-Man: No Way Home Available to Stream?

If there’s one thing the world can’t seem to get enough of, it’s Spider-Man movies. Since the early 2000s, Spider-Man has been one of the most beloved characters in Hollywood, and it doesn’t look like the craze is going to be subsiding anytime soon. Thankfully, the powers that be have been delivering lately, with new additions to the franchise helping us keep up with Peter Parker’s creepy-crawly double-life.

Coming right off the heels of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), which ended on a cliffhanger when Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) revealed Peter’s (Tom Holland) identity to the world, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s buzzy release took us full-force into the multiverse. Unsurprisingly, it was the highest-grossing film of 2021.

So without further ado, here are the details on how to stream Spider Man: No Way Home.

When Will I Be Able to Stream Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Following a long theatrical release, Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to streaming starting on March 22nd. Though part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony’s streaming deals will keep the film off Disney+ initially. Instead, you’ll have to rent it on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, or Vudu. You can even pre-order it right now.

If you don’t feel like that is enough Spider-Man, you’re in luck. There are bundle deals available, including the Tom Holland Spider-Man three-film collection on Vudu, or for the super-fan, the Spider-Man eight-film bundle.

How Can I Stream Spider-Man: No Way Home For Free?

As of now, Sony hasn’t announced which streamers Spider-Man: No Way Home will be playing on. Since the franchise has a pre-existing deal with Starz, though, it stands to reason that they’ll snag the film first, and it’ll be on the platform this summer. So if you’re a Starz subscriber, you’re in luck. And if not – you still have time to sign up! And in the meantime, keep an eye on Sony’s page for the film to catch any streaming updates.

